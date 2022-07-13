AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The commercial gaming supplier, which provides high-performing slot, table, and interactive products to casino operators has received honors in the employee-nominated award consecutively since 2017.

AGS Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada (PRNewswire)

"AGS is honored to be recognized once again as a Best and Brightest company," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. "We have remained steadfast in our effort to provide a welcoming workplace and create a culture of people that care about each other. It's the 850 individual employees that make AGS a great place to work and has made it into what it is today. This accolade is a testament to that effort, and we continue to strive to create an experience where employees feel more like family than coworkers."

Over a thousand companies were nominated through an employee survey in both the national and Atlanta categories. AGS was one of 139 winners nationwide and the only company in Nevada to win. Among the 102 Atlanta winners, AGS is the only gaming company named.

In addition to the employee survey, which is weighed heavily in scoring, winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviews companies on several benchmarks related to human resource practices ranging from employee offerings to the company's overall commitment to employee wellness.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis, Director of Marketing & Communications

Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

AGS named Best & Brightest Companies to Work For 2022 (PRNewswire)

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGS