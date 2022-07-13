Automated Billing SaaS Company AdminaHealth® Announces Partnership with Selerix Systems, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with Selerix Systems, Inc. an industry-leading benefit administration provider for core and voluntary insurance products. The partnership enables employers, brokers, and carriers using Selerix to seamlessly integrate AdminaHealth's industry-recognized premium billing services.

With the addition of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®, Selerix customers now have the ability to quickly and efficiently reconcile their carrier invoices, compare employee benefits premium payroll deductions with expected deductions, and generate a consolidated monthly invoice for all coverages. Leveraging the AdminaHealth Exceptions Dashboard, users only need to review a small subset of items that are not auto reconciled. In addition, users will be able to generate a consolidated monthly invoice in both PDF and Excel format that breaks down the amount due to each carrier, including Subconsolidated Bill™ breakdowns and other member and coverage detail information.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the Selerix partnership, a market leader in benefit administration," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "Our billing platform will enable a smooth transition for both fully-insured and self-funded client groups from spreadsheet-based employee benefit premium bill reconciliation to a process where 80 percent of the effort is automated, leaving exceptions as the only items that require human intervention. Brokers can now offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with minimal additional administrative burden. This gives them back time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight their clients."

"We are very excited about the addition of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite to the Selerix platform," said Selerix president Lyle Griffin. "Our users will appreciate the ability to create consolidated monthly invoices and know that their premium payments are correct. AdminaHealth is an ideal complement to our platform. Brokers and employers trust Selerix to deliver a unique combination of technological prowess, benefits expertise, and superior service. Our ability to integrate with best-in-class partners like AdminaHealth is a key feature of the Selerix platform and enhances the value our clients receive from our solution."

