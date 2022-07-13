SteelCloud Extends Microsoft Active Directory Compliance with New Patent

ConfigOS Identifies GPO Compliance Defects

ASHBURN, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that the USPTO has awarded it patent 11,368,366 for "Group Policy Object update compliance and synchronization."

This patent covers functionality delivered in SteelCloud's ConfigOS compliance software suite. SteelCloud's remediation automation identifies every control on every endpoint where the customer's implementation of Microsoft's Active Directory Group Policy Objects (GPOs) enforces non-compliant policies. In addition, GPO synchronization output includes reports, archives, and logs that can integrate with other applications such as Splunk, Xacta, and eMASS.

"Our experience has proven that it is virtually impossible for large organizations to manage compliance by using GPOs exclusively," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "Our patented software identifies GPO defects that take endpoints out of compliance. ConfigOS automates GPO conflict synchronization allowing our customers to effectively flatten and simplify their implementation of Microsoft's Active Directory while removing a significant barrier in maintaining STIG or CIS compliance."

GPO conflict synchronization is available today, at no additional charge, to all ConfigOS customers.

About ConfigOS

SteelCloud's ConfigOS software is currently implemented in hundreds of commercial and government organizations. Use cases for ConfigOS range from business, cloud, OT/SCADA, and weapon systems. ConfigOS scans and remediates hundreds of system-level controls in minutes. Automated remediation rollback, as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and SIEM dashboard integration, are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of system-level controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat Enterprise 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at jcoffey@steelcloud.com.

