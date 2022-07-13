William E. Connor adopts CBX Cloud as its Global Sourcing Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CBX Software, the leading global retail supply chain management software provider, enables the global sourcing organization William E. Connor & Associates Ltd. to streamline its operations. Connor went live with CBX Cloud this summer, after a short implementation of just a few months, utilizing the platform's cloud based global sourcing and supplier collaboration capabilities across the organization.

CBX Cloud's platform has helped Connor unify and speed up its sourcing processes, enabling them to service more retail sourcing projects while being more responsive to customers' needs. Connor provides a wide range of sourcing and merchandising services to retailers and brands across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia. The CBX Cloud platform supports Connor's team in sourcing more suppliers with less effort and provides Connor with data and intelligence to make operational improvements and more strategic sourcing decisions.

Connor merchandisers will benefit from CBX Cloud's powerful sourcing automation capabilities, which allow them to manage the product development and sampling processes, review and compare quotations from suppliers, and prepare offer sheets for customers. Connor will also leverage CBX Cloud to collaborate with more than a thousand suppliers. The platform handles everything from product inquiries and requests for quotations to automating and clarifying quote comparisons and discussions.

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM) and production and order management technology solutions, CBX drives collaboration for more than 15,000 retail and supplier partners and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

About William E. Connor & Associates Ltd.

Established over 70 years ago, William E. Connor & Associates Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. It is a worldwide merchandise-sourcing organization, managing the global supply chain for over 60 leading retailers and brands. Connor employs over 1,200 personnel and operates in more than 30 offices across 20 countries, representing department stores, specialty retailers, e-commerce & catalog companies, brands, manufacturers, and importers. For more information, visit www.weconnor.com

