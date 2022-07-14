FINBOA, Inc. Announces Christina Evans to Join Leadership Team

Banking Insider Named Director of Compliance Products and Solution Consulting

HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, announced the hiring of Christina Evans as Director of Compliance Products and Solution Consulting. This news reflects the unprecedented growth in market demand for FINBOA's SaaS solutions by U.S. banks and credit unions.

Created to transform back-office processing and the customer experience using RPA, FINBOA increases staff efficiency and accuracy, while reducing compliance costs, loss and risk. FINBOA's award winning SaaS products digitize and modernize the inefficient manual processes or systems commonly used to manage regulatory compliance processing for Payment Disputes, Loan Onboarding, Exception Management and Treasury Onboarding.

In her new role with FINBOA, Christina Evans looks forward to working with customers to deliver automated solutions that help financial institutions achieve their strategic goals by easing the burdens of manual processes and increasing their risk management abilities. Christina shared, "As a seasoned banker, deciding to join the FINBOA team was simple because of the effectiveness of the software solutions to enable any size FI to meet regulatory requirements. In my role as a risk and operations executive, FINBOA's product innovation and quality exceeded my expectations by enabling our FI to meet our goals of efficiency, accuracy, security and client experience."

FINBOA CEO and Founder, Raj Singal commented, "Christina brings a wealth of banking knowledge and expertise to our team. Having experienced FINBOA as a customer, she is uniquely positioned to apply her insights and skils to managing our product portfolio and enabling new business growth. Christina is a welcome addition and will be a strong and enthusiastic contributor to our continued success."

FINBOA currently partners with over 135 bank and credit union customers nationwide to ensure successful implementation, solution adoption and measurable business results. For example, FINBOA's Regulation E Dispute Management solution reduces claim-related losses up to 25%, processing time by 90% and chargebacks by 40%, all with an average implementation timeline of less than 45 days.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

