TRANSDEV WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, mechanics and dispatchers working for Transdev Transportation have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 665. The workers provide paratransit services for San Francisco, Santa Rafael and other cities throughout the Bay Area.

"These workers demonstrated immense solidarity and enthusiasm throughout this campaign and we're honored to represent them," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "We're looking forward to bringing this momentum to the bargaining table."

"We're 100 percent committed to organizing as much of the transit and paratransit industries as humanly possible," said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director. "Paratransit workers are everyday heroes who help some of society's most vulnerable people live their lives to the fullest. They deserve a union contract that reflects their service to their communities."

Janet Gunn has been a driver at Transdev for six years.

"We reached out to Local 665 a couple of months ago about organizing because we heard about how good the wages and benefits are for the other paratransit providers in our area that already have a Teamster contract," Gunn said. "I'm so excited to be a part of this!"

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

