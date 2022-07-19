AI-fueled Solution by AB Handshake to Prevent Telecom Fraud

MIAMI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom industry has long been under the threat of fraud. While traditional fraud management systems (FMS) have managed to stop some fraud attacks, there hasn't been a comprehensive solution. AB Handshake, a world-known force against voice fraud, is excited to present AI Shield, an AI-based FMS that eliminates voice fraud attacks in real-time on all inbound and outbound traffic on an operator's network.

The impact of fraud is summarised by the $39.9 bln lost annually to telcos worldwide, and this number keeps rising. The FCC is actively involved in the fight against global telecom fraud, with a special focus on robocalls. To mitigate this threat, AB Handshake has combined ML and Big Data technology in its latest product, AI Shield. This solution hits a new standard of 97% accuracy in detecting and preventing all major voice fraud types.

Inside AI Shield

AI & ML : identifies telecom fraud patterns and spots well-disguised attacks early on.

Real-time monitoring : detects and alerts or blocks attacks before they strike.

Complex system based on 200+ parameters: mitigates all major fraud types.

AI Shield's immediate benefits:

Saves time and money by stopping fraud in real time.

AI Shield's engine has been trained on vast volumes of retail and wholesale voice traffic and delivers the highest level of fraud detection accuracy on the market.

Increases revenue by avoiding service denial. The built-in IVR module warns you when calling high-risk number ranges.

Instant flexibility with a user-friendly interface, allowing customization for alerting, blocking, and reports.

AI Shield is an all-in-one solution for voice fraud protection, delivering amazing cost savings from day one by preventing fraudulent calls in real-time and stopping revenue loss. It provides businesses with much greater telecom fraud protection than other FMSs at a lower cost with almost seamless integration into the default settings of a business's current network.

About AB Handshake

AB Handshake is a global multi-layered voice traffic protection system founded by a team of professionals with decades of experience in the telecom field. AB Handshake's system guarantees comprehensive fraud prevention to tackle all major fraud scenarios. AB Handshake's technological achievements are regularly recognized with the most prestigious industry awards, the most recent including "Next Gen Telecom Fraud Protection" by Global Infosec Awards 2022.

