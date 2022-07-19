ENTERTAINMENT TAKES CENTER STAGE IN AMERICANS' VACATION PLANS

New Allianz Partners Survey Shows a Growing Majority of Americans Plan to Attend Live Events in 2022

RICHMOND, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey shows that Americans crave the authentic energy and electricity of a shared experience with other fans, so it's no surprise that the return of sports, concerts and other live events figure prominently in 2022 travel plans. Survey data from Allianz Partners USA's 14th Annual Vacation Confidence Index* shows that six in ten Americans expect to attend a ticketed event in 2022, while one in five expect to attend three events or more.

According to the ticket insurance and assistance company's latest survey, 60% of Americans plan to attend at least one ticketed event by the end of the year, with 20% of respondents planning on attending three or more events. The average number of events on calendars decreases based on the rising age of the respondent; specifically, 76% of those ages 18-34 will attend at least one event compared to 63% of 35-54-year-olds and only 45% of those 55 and older. A similar pattern emerges for those planning on 3+ events this year -- 28% of 18-34-year-olds drops to 23% of 35-54-year-olds and only 12% of seniors age 55 and older. Men also lead the event comeback, with 63% planning to attend at least one event compared to 57% of women.

"Entertainment is a huge part of the American travel landscape, with fans eager to punch their ticket to fun," says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications for Allianz Partners USA. "The lifting of mask wearing and COVID testing requirements has helped bolster fan demand while event ticket insurance can help protect ticket buyers against losing their investment when they can't make their event due to an unexpected illness or another covered situation."

As performers and producers worked to find the right balance of indoor and outdoor venues to appeal to fans, respondents have indicated they are ready for live engagements that take them beyond their living room streaming experience and are purchasing tickets to complement their travel plans. With the overall spend on travel reaching record levels this year, nearly half (44%) have indicated they're likely to visit both indoor and outdoor event venues while traveling.

Headed into the second half of the year, music tours return with a vengeance, long-awaited blockbuster movies are back up on big screens, festival gates swing wide, Broadway stages pull back the curtains, sports arenas showcase athletic talent, and theme parks welcome thrill-seekers. The result is a 5-point increase from the previous year's efforts to make a successful return of large-scale and ticketed events.

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as leisure travel of at least a week to a destination at least 100 miles from home.

Event Ticket Protector from Allianz Partners can reimburse up to 100% of ticket costs, up to $10,000, when an insured customer can't attend their event for covered situations such as an unexpected illness or job loss. Access to 24/7 assistance through the company's event hotline is also included. Event Ticket Protector is offered by leading event ticket providers.

Allianz Partners also offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. For this survey, a sample of 2,011 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from May 2 to 4, 2022, via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, including specific benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, TravelSmart, and AgentSmart are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance. SmartBenefits proactive payments and "no receipts" payments available only on certain plans. For plans that include proactive payments: when you opt in and provide flight information, Allianz Global Assistance will monitor flights and send flight status and benefit alerts, including alerts about flight delays that qualify for automated travel delay payments. Standard message/data rates apply to SMS alerts. Automated claims and payment system availability is not guaranteed and is subject to our sole discretion. All claims subject to policy terms, conditions, and exclusions.

