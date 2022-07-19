HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona to Board of Directors

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Jose "Pepe" Carmona to its Board of Directors. Mr. Carmona brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry across a range of roles and therapeutic areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pepe to our Board of Directors," said Jonathan Montagu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. "Pepe's significant expertise in financial leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector will be invaluable as HotSpot continues to grow and evolve, particularly as we move toward our goal of becoming a clinical-stage company."

Mr. Carmona currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create a new class of cellular medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, where he is responsible for all the financial aspects of the business, as well as business development, information technology and procurement. Mr. Carmona previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Radius Health, a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics. Prior to joining Radius, he was Chief Financial Officer of Innocoll Holdings PLC, acquired by Gurnet Point L.P. Previously, he held numerous financial management positions with increasing responsibilities at Novartis AG, in various divisions, as Chief Financial Officer in Europe, North America, Latin America and held other senior global financial roles. Mr. Carmona currently serves on the Board of Directors of Senda Biosciences. Mr. Carmona received his B.S. in Industrial Civil Engineering from Universidad Tecnica Federico Santa Maria in Valparaiso, Chile, and his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in New York City.

"HotSpot is pioneering a novel and innovative approach to allosteric drug discovery and development, and I am proud to join the Board of Directors at this exciting point in the Company's life cycle," said Mr. Carmona. "I look forward to working with this passionate and innovative team as they advance small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease."

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is targeting naturally occurring pockets on certain proteins that it refers to as "natural hotspots" that are decisive in controlling cellular protein function. Largely unexploited by industry, these pockets have significant potential for drug discovery and provide for the systematic design of highly potent and selective small molecules that exhibit novel pharmacology. The company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform utilizes computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and highly diverse data sets to identify natural hotspots, integrated with a tailored pharmacology toolkit and bespoke chemistry which the company believes will enable rapid delivery of superior hotspot-targeted small molecules. HotSpot has established a pipeline of differentiated allosteric small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

