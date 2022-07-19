Standard Logistics Doubles in Size Over Last Year, With Strong Focus on Drivers and Customers

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Logistics, a leading fleet and logistics provider and a Standard Industries company, has doubled the size of its business in the last twelve months, now utilizing over 300 drivers across 17 locations. Amid current global supply chain challenges, Standard Logistics is providing customers with stability and flexibility through reliable, versatile logistics solutions, all while building an inclusive, community-centric culture for its drivers.

Standard Logistics (PRNewswire)

Standard Logistics focuses heavily on the driver experience with an employee-driven culture that has led to some of the lowest turnover in the industry. In addition to engaging contractors, the company hires and retains drivers as full-time employees and maintains a strong commitment to employee safety, quality of life, inclusion and career advancement. With a roster of full-time employees, Standard Logistics is able to leverage solutions like relay networks to improve wellbeing for drivers, who traditionally face demanding and stressful working conditions.

"Our growth over the past year has proven not only that our logistics and transportation services are in high demand, but also that our focus on our drivers and company culture are what set us apart," said Volker Bargenda, President of Standard Logistics. "Our people are our greatest asset, and our future success will be fueled by the power of our united, centralized fleet as we continue to invest in our capabilities as a full-scale logistics provider."

Previously known as Hawk Logistics, Standard Logistics has been the partner of choice for GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. It was also recognized as Home Depot's 2021 Carrier of the Year in the medium-size flatbed category. With continued expansion and investment, Standard Logistics is now able to make its solutions available to additional shippers.

"We've had a long, successful partnership with Standard Logistics and their significant growth in the last year can be attributed to their rich investment in their drivers and their commitment to customer service," said Randy Bargfrede, Chief Operations Officer of GAF. "As they enter this next phase of growth, we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration to drive greater efficiencies for our business and customers."

To learn more about Standard Logistics' services and career opportunities, visit www.standardls.com .

About Standard Logistics

Standard Logistics, a Standard Industries Company, maintains a versatile fleet of vehicles and partners with reliable carriers to provide long and short haul services coast to coast. Headquartered in Dallas, TX with 17 hubs and counting across the country, Standard Logistics' commitment to customer satisfaction, driver safety, diversity and innovation powers its best-in-class logistics operation. For more information, visit www.standardls.com

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com .

