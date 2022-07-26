WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.V., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.67, compared to $68.1 million and $1.01 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $21.0 million, or $16.6 million net of tax, due to improved economic forecasts in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $81.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $138.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $49.0 million, or $39.0 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $40.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, as compared to $69.0 million and $1.03 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $83.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, as compared to $140.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 40,258
$ 0.67
$ 69,022
$ 1.03
$ 83,107
$ 1.36
$ 140,279
$ 2.09
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
(41)
-
(965)
(0.02)
(1,300)
(0.02)
(1,638)
(0.03)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 40,217
$ 0.67
$ 68,057
$ 1.01
$ 81,807
$ 1.34
$ 138,641
$ 2.06
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2022:
- Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 5.4% sequentially, or 21.8% annualized, and 3.8% year-over-year, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans
- Residential mortgage production of $328 million, which was consistent with production in the year ago period, significantly outperformed industry trends
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 5.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts
- Second quarter net interest margin of 3.03% increased 8 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and SBA PPP loan accretion, it increased 13 basis points sequentially to 2.93%
- Strong execution, combined with being named both one of America's best employers and most trustworthy companies, has enabled us to exceed our previously announced commercial hiring plan in half the time, as we have hired 24 commercial lenders since January, with 10 of those expected to start during the third quarter
- During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.1 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- WesBanco continues to be recognized by its customers for high quality customer service, financial advice, digital services, and trust as it was named multiple times to the Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Banks list as the #1 bank in Ohio and the #2 bank in Kentucky
"We are very pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2022, as we continue to demonstrate the success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We reported strong, broad-based loan growth that was driven by the strength of our teams and their respective markets, as we continued to execute upon our plans of hiring additional revenue-producers across commercial lending, residential lending, and wealth management. Further, while making strategic, long-term investments, we have maintained our diligent focus on expense management through controlling discretionary costs and managing our financial center footprint. We believe that the strong foundation we have developed, supported by our unique long-term advantages, position us well for our future opportunities."
Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco is privileged to have been named one of the top banks in the states of Kentucky and Ohio, which follows our also being recognized by Forbes as the only midsize bank ranked in the top ten of both America's Best Banks for our strong financial performance and Best Midsize Employers for our employee focus. These top rankings are a strong testament to the outstanding efforts and dedication of our employees, and we are honored to again be recognized by our customers for our trust and service."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. As of June 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.2 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 5.4%, or 21.8% annualized, when compared to March 31, 2022, and increased 3.8% from the prior year period. This strong sequential quarter loan growth demonstrates the successful execution of our expansion into higher-growth markets, including Kentucky and Maryland, and ability to hire top-tier commercial and mortgage loan officers across our footprint. The second quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately 606 SBA PPP loans totaling $50 million (net of deferred fees). As of June 30, 2022, approximately 480 SBA PPP loans for $27 million remained in the loan portfolio.
As of June 30, 2022, total deposits were $13.6 billion, which increased year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $379.2 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 5.3% year-over-year, driven by a 4.9% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 10.5% increase in savings accounts. Furthermore, non-interest bearing demand deposits represented approximately 35% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2022.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 127 basis points year-over-year to 3.14%. For the second quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2022 was $117.4 million, or 1.15% of total loans. During the three- and six- month periods ending June 30, 2021, we recorded negative provision for credit losses of $21.0 million and $49.0 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors during 2021, as compared to negative provisions of $0.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively, in the current year.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.03% for the second quarter of 2022 increased 8 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 125 basis point increase in the federal fund rate during the last 3 months, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash through loan and securities growth. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.3 billion year-over-year and, as of June 30, 2022, represented approximately 25% of total assets. We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base. We have reduced deposit funding costs 4 basis points year-over-year to 13 basis points for the second quarter of 2022, or just 9 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 5 basis points year-over-year to 26 basis points, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 6 basis points, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the second quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 4 basis points, as compared to a net 5 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 3.1%, during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $12.4 million, or 5.3%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $27.0 million decreased $9.1 million, or 25.3%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $6.5 million year-over-year, and a net loss on other assets. Reflective of increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.6 million year-over-year to $6.5 million and electronic banking fees increased slightly to $5.2 million. While mortgage originations remained strong year-over-year, mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. We retained 80% of originations during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 52% last year. Reflecting the strength of our lending teams and home purchase and construction portfolio, residential mortgage originations during the second quarter totaled $328 million, up 21% from the first quarter and roughly flat to the prior year period. Net securities losses reflected a $1.2 million loss which is the offset to equity securities in the deferred compensation plan, recorded within employee benefits expense. The net loss on other assets of $1.3 million reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by Wesbanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market, as compared to a net gain of $3.7 million for the same investment in the prior year period.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower loan swap-related income, which is recorded in other income, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased $12.0 million, or 17.2%. In addition, bank-owned life insurance of $6.3 million increased $2.8 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $87.0 million, a 5.3% year-over-year increase and a 1.2% increase from the first quarter of this year. Salaries and wages increased $3.8 million, or 10.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year, lower deferred loan origination costs, and higher bonus and stock option accruals. Employee benefits included a $1.2 million credit related to the deferred compensation plan. FDIC insurance of $1.9 million increased $1.8 million from last year due primarily to certain prior period reporting adjustments resulting in a $1.0 million refund and improved risk factors recorded in the prior year period. Equipment and software expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $0.4 million, or 5.8% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Other operating expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 7.9%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion, as well as lower legal costs associated with the resolution of a lawsuit in the prior year period.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2022 increased $4.9 million, or 2.9%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.51%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.49%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.31%, and total risk-based capital was 15.40%.
During the second quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 1.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $35.8 million, or $33.28 per share. As of June 30, 2022, approximately 1.8 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162208. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 10, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 96,412
$ 105,968
(9.0)
$ 189,532
$ 215,327
(12.0)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
15,825
12,900
22.7
29,937
24,027
24.6
Tax-exempt
4,706
3,952
19.1
9,049
7,862
15.1
Total interest and dividends on securities
20,531
16,852
21.8
38,986
31,889
22.3
Other interest income
1,504
507
196.6
2,103
1,166
80.4
Total interest and dividend income
118,447
123,327
(4.0)
230,621
248,382
(7.2)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,153
1,009
14.3
1,965
2,052
(4.2)
Money market deposits
383
551
(30.5)
704
1,130
(37.7)
Savings deposits
330
261
26.4
595
525
13.3
Certificates of deposit
1,116
2,026
(44.9)
2,389
4,396
(45.7)
Total interest expense on deposits
2,982
3,847
(22.5)
5,653
8,103
(30.2)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
411
1,781
(76.9)
986
4,195
(76.5)
Other short-term borrowings
48
40
20.0
96
159
(39.6)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,778
1,804
54.0
3,948
3,593
9.9
Total interest expense
6,219
7,472
(16.8)
10,683
16,050
(33.4)
Net interest income
112,228
115,855
(3.1)
219,938
232,332
(5.3)
Provision for credit losses
(812)
(21,025)
96.1
(4,250)
(48,984)
91.3
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
113,040
136,880
(17.4)
224,188
281,316
(20.3)
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,527
7,148
(8.7)
14,362
14,780
(2.8)
Service charges on deposits
6,487
4,876
33.0
12,577
9,770
28.7
Electronic banking fees
5,154
5,060
1.9
10,499
9,426
11.4
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,258
1,829
23.5
4,478
3,352
33.6
Bank-owned life insurance
2,384
1,707
39.7
6,264
3,416
83.4
Mortgage banking income
1,328
7,830
(83.0)
3,251
12,094
(73.1)
Net securities (losses)/gains
(1,183)
477
(348.0)
(1,832)
756
(342.3)
Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets
(1,302)
4,014
(132.4)
(2,108)
4,189
(150.3)
Other income
5,330
3,171
68.1
9,874
11,537
(14.4)
Total non-interest income
26,983
36,112
(25.3)
57,365
69,320
(17.2)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
41,213
37,435
10.1
80,150
74,324
7.8
Employee benefits
8,722
9,268
(5.9)
17,880
19,534
(8.5)
Net occupancy
6,119
6,427
(4.8)
13,354
13,605
(1.8)
Equipment and software
7,702
7,281
5.8
15,713
14,045
11.9
Marketing
2,749
1,802
52.6
5,170
4,185
23.5
FDIC insurance
1,937
181
970.2
3,459
1,462
136.6
Amortization of intangible assets
2,579
2,873
(10.2)
5,178
5,769
(10.2)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
52
1,222
(95.7)
1,646
2,074
(20.6)
Other operating expenses
15,946
17,323
(7.9)
32,019
35,141
(8.9)
Total non-interest expense
87,019
83,812
3.8
174,569
170,139
2.6
Income before provision for income taxes
53,004
89,180
(40.6)
106,984
180,497
(40.7)
Provision for income taxes
10,256
18,592
(44.8)
20,114
36,793
(45.3)
Net Income
42,748
70,588
(39.4)
86,870
143,704
(39.5)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
5,063
5,063
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 68,057
(40.9)
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
(41.0)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 113,479
$ 116,906
(2.9)
$ 222,343
$ 234,423
(5.2)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.67
$ 1.02
(34.3)
$ 1.35
$ 2.07
(34.8)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.67
1.01
(33.7)
1.34
2.06
(35.0)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.67
1.03
(35.0)
1.36
2.09
(34.9)
Dividends declared
0.34
0.33
3.0
0.68
0.66
3.0
Book value (period end)
38.92
39.96
(2.6)
38.92
39.96
(2.6)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
19.89
22.61
(12.0)
19.89
22.61
(12.0)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
60,036,103
66,894,398
(10.3)
60,736,858
67,078,036
(9.5)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
60,185,207
67,066,592
(10.3)
60,899,270
67,239,548
(9.4)
Period end common shares outstanding
59,698,788
65,970,149
(9.5)
59,698,788
65,970,149
(9.5)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Return on average assets
0.97
%
1.66
%
(41.57)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
0.99
1.68
(41.07)
Return on average equity
6.39
10.04
(36.35)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.49
10.15
(36.06)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.00
17.62
(31.90)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.18
17.82
(31.65)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.33
19.32
(31.00)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.53
19.54
(30.76)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.14
3.41
(7.92)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.23
0.34
(32.35)
Net interest spread (2)
2.91
3.07
(5.21)
Net interest margin (2)
2.99
3.19
(6.27)
Efficiency (1) (2)
61.82
55.33
11.73
Average loans to average deposits
71.71
82.47
(13.05)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.00
0.00
-
Effective income tax rate
18.80
20.38
(7.75)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Return on average assets
0.95
%
0.99
%
1.21
%
0.97
%
1.60
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
0.95
1.02
1.21
1.06
1.62
Return on average equity
6.43
6.35
7.56
5.98
9.74
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.43
6.54
7.58
6.49
9.88
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.35
11.67
13.62
10.72
17.04
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.36
12.01
13.66
11.57
17.27
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.80
12.90
15.00
11.76
18.67
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.82
13.27
15.04
12.70
18.92
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.20
3.07
3.10
3.24
3.32
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.26
0.19
0.20
0.25
0.31
Net interest spread (2)
2.94
2.88
2.90
2.99
3.01
Net interest margin (2)
3.03
2.95
2.97
3.08
3.12
Efficiency (1) (2)
61.91
61.73
61.99
60.52
53.97
Average loans to average deposits
72.36
71.05
72.61
75.46
79.82
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.00
0.00
0.04
0.03
(0.03)
Effective income tax rate
19.35
18.26
18.32
19.34
20.85
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 4,803,043
$ 5,412,342
$ 5,644,975
$ 5,464,159
$ 5,480,995
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2021
Assets
2022
2021
% Change
2021
to June 30, 2022
Cash and due from banks
$ 186,534
$ 208,992
(10.7)
$ 157,046
18.8
Due from banks - interest bearing
263,475
637,312
(58.7)
1,094,312
(75.9)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,413
13,494
(15.4)
13,466
(15.2)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,884,651
2,964,264
(2.7)
3,013,462
(4.3)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,153,594; $934,487
and $1,028,452, respectively)
1,281,295
902,172
42.0
1,004,823
27.5
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(265)
(227)
(16.7)
(268)
1.1
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,281,030
901,945
42.0
1,004,555
27.5
Total securities
4,177,094
3,879,703
7.7
4,031,483
3.6
Loans held for sale
17,560
41,461
(57.6)
25,277
(30.5)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,852,564
5,705,246
2.6
5,538,968
5.7
Commercial and industrial
1,549,768
2,119,186
(26.9)
1,590,320
(2.5)
Residential real estate
1,907,875
1,625,632
17.4
1,721,378
10.8
Home equity
597,845
631,059
(5.3)
605,682
(1.3)
Consumer
300,637
276,069
8.9
277,130
8.5
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,208,689
10,357,192
(1.4)
9,733,478
4.9
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(117,403)
(140,730)
16.6
(121,622)
3.5
Net portfolio loans
10,091,286
10,216,462
(1.2)
9,611,856
5.0
Premises and equipment, net
216,293
235,227
(8.0)
229,016
(5.6)
Accrued interest receivable
61,918
64,020
(3.3)
60,844
1.8
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,146,456
1,157,322
(0.9)
1,151,634
(0.4)
Bank-owned life insurance
348,807
309,454
12.7
350,359
(0.4)
Other assets
290,201
216,914
33.8
215,298
34.8
Total Assets
$ 16,799,624
$ 16,966,867
(1.0)
$ 16,927,125
(0.8)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,738,830
$ 4,409,221
7.5
$ 4,590,895
3.2
Interest bearing demand
3,258,871
3,214,484
1.4
3,380,056
(3.6)
Money market
1,770,859
1,771,686
(0.0)
1,739,750
1.8
Savings deposits
2,695,437
2,438,328
10.5
2,562,510
5.2
Certificates of deposit
1,105,305
1,484,536
(25.5)
1,292,652
(14.5)
Total deposits
13,569,302
13,318,255
1.9
13,565,863
0.0
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
122,650
313,960
(60.9)
183,920
(33.3)
Other short-term borrowings
147,964
135,267
9.4
141,893
4.3
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
280,910
192,571
45.9
132,860
111.4
Total borrowings
551,524
641,798
(14.1)
458,673
20.2
Accrued interest payable
2,815
3,342
(15.8)
1,901
48.1
Other liabilities
208,032
222,636
(6.6)
207,522
0.2
Total Liabilities
14,331,673
14,186,031
1.0
14,233,959
0.7
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,698,788, 65,970,149 and 62,307,245
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,632,617
1,632,460
0.0
1,635,642
(0.2)
Retained earnings
1,018,209
925,977
10.0
977,765
4.1
Treasury stock (8,382,518, 2,111,157 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)
(291,337)
(74,996)
(288.5)
(199,759)
(45.8)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(176,061)
12,586
NM
(5,120)
NM
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,795)
(1,509)
(19.0)
(1,680)
(6.8)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,467,951
2,780,836
(11.3)
2,693,166
(8.4)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,799,624
$ 16,966,867
(1.0)
$ 16,927,125
(0.8)
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2022
2022
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 186,534
$ 200,513
(7.0)
Due from banks - interest bearing
263,475
1,168,985
(77.5)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,413
12,757
(10.5)
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,884,651
2,911,373
(0.9)
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,153,594 and $1,092,993, respectively)
1,281,295
1,157,202
10.7
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(265)
(285)
7.0
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,281,030
1,156,917
7.0
Total securities
4,177,094
4,081,047
10.7
Loans held for sale
17,560
15,959
2.4
Portfolio Loans:
Commercial real estate
5,852,564
5,580,082
4.9
Commercial and industrial
1,549,768
1,513,078
2.4
Residential real estate
1,907,875
1,767,064
8.0
Home equity
597,845
592,872
0.8
Consumer
300,637
280,176
7.3
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,208,689
9,733,272
4.9
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(117,403)
(117,865)
0.4
Net portfolio loans
10,091,286
9,615,407
4.9
Premises and equipment, net
216,293
219,907
(1.6)
Accrued interest receivable
61,918
60,370
2.6
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,146,456
1,149,035
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
348,807
348,179
0.2
Other assets
290,201
244,613
18.6
Total Assets
$ 16,799,624
$ 17,104,015
(1.8)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,738,830
$ 4,670,520
1.5
Interest bearing demand
3,258,871
3,405,610
(4.3)
Money market
1,770,859
1,831,683
(3.3)
Savings deposits
2,695,437
2,679,053
0.6
Certificates of deposit
1,105,305
1,211,008
(8.7)
Total deposits
13,569,302
13,797,874
(1.7)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
122,650
123,898
(1.0)
Other short-term borrowings
147,964
158,538
(6.7)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
280,910
280,743
0.1
Total borrowings
551,524
563,179
(2.1)
Accrued interest payable
2,815
1,786
57.6
Other liabilities
208,032
193,860
7.3
Total liabilities
14,331,673
14,556,699
(1.5)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding,
respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued;
59,698,788 and 60,613,414 shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,632,617
1,636,705
(0.2)
Retained earnings
1,018,209
998,315
2.0
Treasury stock (8,382,518 and 7,467,892 shares - at cost)
(291,337)
(261,012)
(11.6)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(176,061)
(111,312)
(58.2)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,795)
(1,698)
(5.7)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,467,951
2,547,316
(3.1)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,799,624
$ 17,104,015
(1.8)
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 744,261
0.74
%
$ 696,967
0.09
%
$ 951,588
0.39
%
$ 736,387
0.09
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
9,932,744
3.89
10,641,970
3.99
9,823,024
3.89
10,765,483
4.03
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,532,624
1.80
3,042,009
1.70
3,433,551
1.76
2,676,198
1.81
Tax-exempt (3)
792,878
3.01
599,980
3.34
761,304
3.03
590,144
3.40
Total securities
4,325,502
2.02
3,641,989
1.97
4,194,855
1.99
3,266,342
2.10
Other earning assets
13,296
3.82
28,702
4.95
14,365
3.81
30,958
5.45
Total earning assets (3)
15,015,803
3.20
%
15,009,628
3.32
%
14,983,832
3.14
%
14,799,170
3.41
%
Other assets
1,955,649
2,032,519
1,998,126
2,041,154
Total Assets
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,981,958
$ 16,840,324
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,380,684
0.14
%
$ 3,147,915
0.13
%
$ 3,392,029
0.12
%
$ 3,059,830
0.14
%
Money market accounts
1,770,342
0.09
1,774,556
0.12
1,788,430
0.08
1,750,194
0.13
Savings deposits
2,700,642
0.05
2,414,824
0.04
2,664,005
0.05
2,353,083
0.04
Certificates of deposit
1,162,392
0.39
1,519,590
0.53
1,208,243
0.40
1,551,692
0.57
Total interest bearing deposits
9,014,060
0.13
8,856,885
0.17
9,052,707
0.13
8,714,799
0.19
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
123,474
1.34
390,020
1.83
151,593
1.31
438,932
1.93
Repurchase agreements
146,119
0.13
130,171
0.12
151,115
0.13
160,753
0.20
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
280,962
3.97
192,483
3.76
214,704
3.71
192,412
3.77
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,564,615
0.26
%
9,569,559
0.31
%
9,570,119
0.23
%
9,506,896
0.34
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,712,466
4,474,784
4,644,982
4,338,546
Other liabilities
184,932
196,349
184,600
208,861
Shareholders' equity
2,509,439
2,801,455
2,582,257
2,786,021
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,981,958
$ 16,840,324
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.94
%
3.01
%
2.91
%
3.07
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.03
%
3.12
%
2.99
%
3.19
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.5 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were $6.6 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $1.9 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $5.1 million and $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.9 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $4.5 million and $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Loans, including fees
$ 96,412
$ 93,121
$ 97,432
$ 103,206
$ 105,968
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
15,825
14,112
12,934
13,481
12,900
Tax-exempt
4,706
4,344
4,236
4,063
3,952
Total interest and dividends on securities
20,531
18,456
17,170
17,544
16,852
Other interest income
1,504
597
605
628
507
Total interest and dividend income
118,447
112,174
115,207
121,378
123,327
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,153
811
810
815
1,009
Money market deposits
383
321
315
350
551
Savings deposits
330
264
261
244
261
Certificates of deposit
1,116
1,273
1,501
1,726
2,026
Total interest expense on deposits
2,982
2,669
2,887
3,135
3,847
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
411
575
780
1,192
1,781
Other short-term borrowings
48
48
35
33
40
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
2,778
1,171
1,178
1,743
1,804
Total interest expense
6,219
4,463
4,880
6,103
7,472
Net interest income
112,228
107,711
110,327
115,275
115,855
Provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
113,040
111,149
123,886
117,005
136,880
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,527
7,835
7,441
7,289
7,148
Service charges on deposits
6,487
6,090
6,592
6,050
4,876
Electronic banking fees
5,154
5,345
4,465
5,427
5,060
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,258
2,220
1,579
1,965
1,829
Bank-owned life insurance
2,384
3,881
2,864
2,656
1,707
Mortgage banking income
1,328
1,923
2,872
4,563
7,830
Net securities (losses)/gains
(1,183)
(650)
372
(15)
477
Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets
(1,302)
(806)
(158)
785
4,014
Other income
5,330
4,544
4,682
4,035
3,171
Total non-interest income
26,983
30,382
30,709
32,755
36,112
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
41,213
38,937
40,420
39,497
37,435
Employee benefits
8,722
9,158
10,842
10,658
9,268
Net occupancy
6,119
7,234
6,413
6,825
6,427
Equipment and software
7,702
8,011
8,352
7,609
7,281
Marketing
2,749
2,421
2,601
1,848
1,802
FDIC insurance
1,937
1,522
1,460
1,227
181
Amortization of intangible assets
2,579
2,598
2,834
2,854
2,873
Restructuring and merger-related expense
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
Other operating expenses
15,946
16,074
15,204
19,716
17,323
Total non-interest expense
87,019
87,548
88,303
94,701
83,812
Income before provision for income taxes
53,004
53,983
66,292
55,059
89,180
Provision for income taxes
10,256
9,859
12,144
10,651
18,592
Net Income
42,748
44,124
54,148
44,408
70,588
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 113,479
$ 108,866
$ 111,453
$ 116,355
$ 116,906
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
$ 1.02
Net income per common share - diluted
0.67
0.68
0.82
0.64
1.01
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.67
0.70
0.82
0.70
1.03
Dividends declared
0.34
0.34
0.33
0.33
0.33
Book value (period end)
38.92
39.64
40.91
40.41
39.96
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
19.89
20.87
22.61
22.51
22.61
Average common shares outstanding - basic
60,036,103
61,445,399
63,045,061
64,931,764
66,894,398
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
60,185,207
61,593,365
63,183,411
65,065,848
67,066,592
Period end common shares outstanding
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
65,970,149
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,509
2,456
2,462
2,425
2,459
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 3,579
$ 3,731
$ 3,746
$ 3,707
$ 5,799
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
2,120
1,348
1,547
1,615
1,664
Other non-accrual loans
29,594
32,024
34,195
34,644
34,548
Total non-accrual loans
31,714
33,372
35,742
36,259
36,212
Total non-performing loans
35,293
37,103
39,488
39,966
42,011
Other real estate and repossessed assets
31
87
-
293
773
Total non-performing assets
$ 35,324
$ 37,190
$ 39,488
$ 40,259
$ 42,784
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 31,388
$ 28,322
$ 27,152
$ 32,682
$ 21,233
Loans past due 90 days or more
9,560
6,142
7,804
11,252
8,318
Total past due loans
$ 40,948
$ 34,464
$ 34,956
$ 43,934
$ 29,551
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 193,871
$ 234,143
$ 248,518
$ 290,281
$ 319,448
Classified loans
126,257
123,837
116,013
127,022
136,927
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 320,128
$ 357,980
$ 364,531
$ 417,303
$ 456,375
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.31
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
0.21
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.09
0.06
0.08
0.11
0.08
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.35
0.38
0.41
0.40
0.41
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.35
0.38
0.41
0.41
0.41
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.21
0.22
0.23
0.24
0.25
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
3.14
3.68
3.75
4.21
4.41
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 117,403
$ 117,865
$ 121,622
$ 136,605
$ 140,730
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
7,718
8,050
7,775
7,290
5,766
Provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
2
27
929
842
(689)
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
(0.03)
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.15
%
1.21
%
1.25
%
1.38
%
1.36
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.15
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
1.42
%
1.43
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.33
x
3.18
x
3.08
x
3.42
x
3.35
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.54
x
1.65
x
1.63
x
1.63
x
1.97
x
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.51
%
9.67
%
10.02
%
10.10
%
10.42
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.49
13.25
14.05
14.18
15.15
Total risk-based capital
15.40
16.32
15.91
16.38
17.68
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
11.31
12.01
12.77
12.91
13.83
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.79
15.63
15.99
16.28
16.44
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
8.50
8.83
9.84
10.04
10.34
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.58
7.92
8.92
9.12
9.43
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $26.7 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2022.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
41
1,258
140
3,529
965
1,300
1,638
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
40,258
42,851
51,757
45,406
69,022
83,107
140,279
Average total assets
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,981,958
$ 16,840,324
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
0.95 %
1.02 %
1.21 %
1.06 %
1.62 %
0.99 %
1.68 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
41
1,258
140
3,529
965
1,300
1,638
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
40,258
42,851
51,757
45,406
69,022
83,107
140,279
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,582,257
$ 2,786,021
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
6.43 %
6.54 %
7.58 %
6.49 %
9.88 %
6.49 %
10.15 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,037
2,052
2,239
2,255
2,270
4,091
4,558
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
42,254
43,645
53,856
44,132
70,327
85,898
143,199
Average total shareholders' equity
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,582,257
2,786,021
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,138,209)
(1,147,020)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,444,048
$ 1,639,001
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
12.35 %
11.67 %
13.62 %
10.72 %
17.04 %
12.00 %
17.62 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,299,564
$ 1,494,517
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
13.80 %
12.90 %
15.00 %
11.76 %
18.67 %
13.33 %
19.32 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
41
1,258
140
3,529
965
1,300
1,638
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,037
2,052
2,239
2,255
2,270
4,091
4,558
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,295
44,903
53,996
47,661
71,292
87,198
144,837
Average total shareholders' equity
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,582,257
2,786,021
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,138,209)
(1,147,020)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,444,048
$ 1,639,001
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.36 %
12.01 %
13.66 %
11.57 %
17.27 %
12.18 %
17.82 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,299,564
$ 1,494,517
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
13.82 %
13.27 %
15.04 %
12.70 %
18.92 %
13.53 %
19.54 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 87,019
$ 87,548
$ 88,303
$ 94,701
$ 83,812
$ 174,569
$ 170,139
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(52)
(1,593)
(177)
(4,467)
(1,222)
(1,646)
(2,074)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
86,967
85,955
88,126
90,234
82,590
172,923
168,065
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
113,479
108,866
111,453
116,355
116,906
222,343
234,423
Non-interest income
26,983
30,382
30,709
32,755
36,112
57,365
69,320
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 140,462
$ 139,248
$ 142,162
$ 149,110
$ 153,018
$ 279,708
$ 303,743
Efficiency ratio
61.91 %
61.73 %
61.99 %
60.52 %
53.97 %
61.82 %
55.33 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 81,807
$ 138,641
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
41
1,258
140
3,529
965
1,300
1,638
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 40,258
$ 42,851
$ 51,757
$ 45,406
$ 69,022
$ 83,107
$ 140,279
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
$ 1.01
$ 1.34
$ 2.06
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
-
0.02
-
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.03
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.67
$ 0.70
$ 0.82
$ 0.70
$ 1.03
$ 1.36
$ 2.09
Period End
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
1,491,748
Common shares outstanding
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
65,970,149
Tangible book value per share
$ 19.89
$ 20.87
$ 22.61
$ 22.51
$ 22.61
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
Tangible equity
1,331,931
1,409,259
1,553,055
1,581,633
1,636,232
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
1,491,748
Total assets
16,799,624
17,104,015
16,927,125
16,892,111
16,966,867
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
Tangible assets
$ 15,663,604
$ 15,965,958
$ 15,787,014
$ 15,749,761
$ 15,822,263
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.50 %
8.83 %
9.84 %
10.04 %
10.34 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.58 %
7.92 %
8.92 %
9.12 %
9.43 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 106,984
$ 180,497
Add: provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(4,250)
(48,984)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 52,192
$ 50,545
$ 52,733
$ 53,329
$ 68,155
$ 102,734
$ 131,513
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 106,984
$ 180,497
Add: provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(4,250)
(48,984)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
1,646
2,074
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 52,244
$ 52,138
$ 52,910
$ 57,796
$ 69,377
$ 104,380
$ 133,587
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 106,984
$ 180,497
Add: provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(4,250)
(48,984)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
1,646
2,074
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
52,244
52,138
52,910
57,796
69,377
104,380
133,587
Average total assets
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,981,958
$ 16,840,324
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.34 %
1.63 %
1.24 %
1.60 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 106,984
$ 180,497
Add: provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(4,250)
(48,984)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
1,646
2,074
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
52,244
52,138
52,910
57,796
69,377
104,380
133,587
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,582,257
$ 2,786,021
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
8.35 %
7.96 %
7.75 %
8.26 %
9.93 %
8.15 %
9.67 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 106,984
$ 180,497
Add: provision for credit losses
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(21,025)
(4,250)
(48,984)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,579
2,598
2,834
2,854
2,873
5,178
5,769
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,222
1,646
2,074
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
54,823
54,736
55,744
60,650
72,250
109,558
139,356
Average total shareholders' equity
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,582,257
2,786,021
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,138,209)
(1,147,020)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,444,048
$ 1,639,001
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
16.02 %
14.64 %
14.10 %
14.73 %
17.50 %
15.30 %
17.15 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,299,564
$ 1,494,517
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
17.91 %
16.18 %
15.53 %
16.16 %
19.18 %
17.00 %
18.80 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
