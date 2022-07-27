Century Communities Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Record Second Quarter Net Income of $158.7 Million or $4.78 per Diluted Share -
- Return on Equity of 33.7% -
- Gross Margin of 28.2% and Adjusted Gross Margin of 29.4% -
- Pre-Tax Income Margin 18.3% -
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2021
- Net income increased 35% to $158.7 million or $4.78 per diluted share, both second quarter records
- Pre-tax income improved 40% to a Company record $213.6 million
- Total revenues increased to a second quarter record $1.2 billion
- Return on equity improved by 610 basis points to 33.7%, equaling a Company record
- Deliveries of 2,713 homes, led by Century Complete and the West region
- Net new home contracts of 2,233
- Homebuilding gross margin increased to 28.2% from 23.9%, a 430-basis point increase
- Adjusted homebuilding gross margin increased to 29.4%, a 370-basis point increase
- Homes in backlog increased 7% to 4,767 homes valued at $2.0 billion
- Selling communities increased 16% to 213 from 184 communities
"We delivered strong results in the second quarter, reporting record earnings per share and pre-tax income while maintaining our record return on equity of 33.7% for the second quarter in a row," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While rising interest rates created buyer uncertainty and led to an industry-wide slowdown in current activity as the quarter progressed, we believe that Century is well positioned to navigate these near-term challenges. The flexibility of our operating model gives us the ability to adjust our home starts and product offerings to stay aligned with market changes and maintain our focus on delivering affordably priced homes."
Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Given the recent volatility in the market, we reduced our controlled lot inventory and land spend commitments in the quarter, and will continue to focus on projects that meet our stringent investment criteria. While the homebuilding industry remains impacted by supply chain issues, we saw an improvement in our cycle times and input costs during the quarter and expect further gains as the year progresses. Our homebuyers continue to have a healthy financial profile, and inventories across our 45 plus markets are still at low levels. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we intend to continue investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders throughout the various cycles in the market."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Net income for the second quarter 2022 increased 35% to $158.7 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, as compared to $117.9 million or $3.47 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Total revenues rose to $1.2 billion, a second quarter record and a 12% year over year increase. Home sales revenues for the second quarter 2022 increased to $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for the prior year quarter. Deliveries decreased slightly to 2,713 homes compared to 2,771 in the prior year quarter. The average sales price of home deliveries for the second quarter 2022 increased to $418,200, compared to $362,600 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation across all of our markets.
Net new home contracts in the second quarter 2022 were 2,233 contracts, compared to 3,120 contracts in the prior year quarter. At the end of the second quarter 2022, the Company had 4,767 homes in backlog, representing $2.0 billion of backlog dollar value, and year over year increases of 7% and 12%, respectively.
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 29.4% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 25.7% in the prior year quarter. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the second quarter 2022 was 28.2%, as compared to 23.9% in the prior year quarter, an improvement of 430 basis points. Homebuilding and adjusted gross margins were only 10 basis points lower than the Company records established in the first quarter of 2022. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 9.6%, compared to 9.9% in the prior year quarter. Pre-tax income margin was 18.3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 14.6% in the prior year quarter.
Selling communities at the end of the second quarter increased 16% to 213 from 184 communities in the prior year quarter.
Return on equity for the second quarter of 2022 was 33.7%, compared to 27.6% in the prior year period, and equaling the Company record established in the first quarter of 2022.
Financial services revenues were $22.8 million compared to $29.9 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pre-tax income decreased to $8.6 million from $11.7 million, primarily as a result of lower originations and normalization of gain on sale premiums.
Strengthened Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.0 billion of stockholders' equity, a 31% year over year increase, and $819.5 million of total liquidity, including $160.5 million of cash.
During the second quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and repurchased 790,558 shares of its common stock for $35.9 million, for an average per share price of $45.42 or 75% of ending book value as of June 30, 2022.
As of June 30, 2022, homebuilding debt to capital increased to 37.1%, from 36.1% at December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net homebuilding debt to net capital increased to 33.6%, from 26.3% at December 31, 2021 primarily due to increased investments in inventory.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,750 to 11,750 homes. We are reaffirming our full year home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.9 billion, and depending on market conditions, we expect our year end selling communities to be in the range of 240 to 250."
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter 2022 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 27, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13731050. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "looking ahead," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2022, management's belief that Century is well positioned to navigate near-term challenges and that the flexibility of its operating model gives it the ability to adjust its product offerings to stay aligned with market changes and maintain its focus on affordably priced homes, and management's expectations for further supply chain cycle gains as the year progresses. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate increases; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material shortages and delays, municipal and utility delays, and COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Home sales revenues
$
1,134,535
$
1,004,789
$
2,122,950
$
1,964,068
Land sales and other revenues
8,810
8,258
10,440
23,928
Total homebuilding revenues
1,143,345
1,013,047
2,133,390
1,987,996
Financial services revenues
22,797
29,865
49,102
63,485
Total revenues
1,166,142
1,042,912
2,182,492
2,051,481
Homebuilding Cost of Revenues
Cost of home sales revenues
(814,895)
(764,668)
(1,523,968)
(1,521,175)
Cost of land sales and other revenues
(8,012)
(7,000)
(8,858)
(17,020)
Total homebuilding cost of revenues
(822,907)
(771,668)
(1,532,826)
(1,538,195)
Financial services costs
(14,186)
(18,168)
(29,340)
(36,469)
Selling, general, and administrative
(109,158)
(99,656)
(210,797)
(191,807)
Inventory impairment and other
—
(41)
—
(41)
Other income (expense)
(6,243)
(1,245)
(7,105)
(1,786)
Income before income tax expense
213,648
152,134
402,424
283,183
Income tax expense
(54,980)
(34,224)
(101,260)
(63,621)
Net income
$
158,668
$
117,910
$
301,164
$
219,562
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
4.83
$
3.49
$
9.08
$
6.52
Diluted
$
4.78
$
3.47
$
8.97
$
6.47
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,839,402
33,738,586
33,183,097
33,651,727
Diluted
33,227,383
33,956,638
33,582,900
33,920,939
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
78,011
$
316,310
Cash held in escrow
82,494
52,297
Accounts receivable
58,755
41,932
Inventories
3,002,338
2,456,614
Mortgage loans held for sale
216,367
353,063
Prepaid expenses and other assets
257,715
200,087
Property and equipment, net
27,304
24,939
Deferred tax assets, net
19,356
21,239
Goodwill
30,395
30,395
Total assets
$
3,772,735
$
3,496,876
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
117,390
$
84,679
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
344,549
316,877
Notes payable
1,009,631
998,936
Revolving line of credit
141,000
—
Mortgage repurchase facilities
209,001
331,876
Total liabilities
1,821,571
1,732,368
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,273,160 and 33,760,940 shares issued
323
338
Additional paid-in capital
596,727
697,845
Retained earnings
1,354,114
1,066,325
Total stockholders' equity
1,951,164
1,764,508
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,772,735
$
3,496,876
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data
(Unaudited)
Net New Home Contracts
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
West
248
497
(50.1)
%
665
891
(25.4)
%
Mountain
478
617
(22.5)
%
1,064
1,564
(32.0)
%
Texas
274
399
(31.3)
%
686
917
(25.2)
%
Southeast
415
288
44.1
%
824
764
7.9
%
Century Complete
818
1,319
(38.0)
%
1,938
2,439
(20.5)
%
Total
2,233
3,120
(28.4)
%
5,177
6,575
(21.3)
%
Home Deliveries
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
426
$
689.4
385
$
616.5
10.6
%
11.8
%
Mountain
458
$
600.9
611
$
473.1
(25.0)
%
27.0
%
Texas
363
$
337.5
477
$
273.9
(23.9)
%
23.2
%
Southeast
404
$
446.5
429
$
392.7
(5.8)
%
13.7
%
Century Complete
1,062
$
247.4
869
$
206.3
22.2
%
19.9
%
Total / Weighted Average
2,713
$
418.2
2,771
$
362.6
(2.1)
%
15.3
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
822
$
676.9
704
$
601.1
16.8
%
12.6
%
Mountain
972
$
571.9
1,296
$
446.9
(25.0)
%
28.0
%
Texas
729
$
338.5
805
$
271.3
(9.4)
%
24.8
%
Southeast
770
$
428.4
997
$
389.7
(22.8)
%
9.9
%
Century Complete
1,768
$
245.5
1,766
$
201.0
0.1
%
22.1
%
Total / Weighted Average
5,061
$
419.5
5,568
$
352.7
(9.1)
%
18.9
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data
(Unaudited)
Selling Communities
Selling communities at period end
As of June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
2022
2021
Amount
% Change
West
22
17
5
29.4
%
Mountain
33
27
6
22.2
%
Texas
22
14
8
57.1
%
Southeast
23
22
1
4.5
%
Century Complete
113
104
9
8.7
%
Total
213
184
29
15.8
%
Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
As of June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
Average
Homes
Dollar Value
Average
Homes
Dollar Value
Average
West
367
$
294,274
$
801.8
673
$
440,008
$
653.8
(45.5)
%
(33.1)
%
22.6
%
Mountain
1,137
632,865
$
556.6
1,057
544,365
$
515.0
7.6
%
16.3
%
8.1
%
Texas
343
128,574
$
374.9
497
182,080
$
366.4
(31.0)
%
(29.4)
%
2.3
%
Southeast
767
349,120
$
455.2
568
230,558
$
405.9
35.0
%
51.4
%
12.1
%
Century Complete
2,153
572,727
$
266.0
1,651
365,454
$
221.4
30.4
%
56.7
%
20.1
%
Total / Weighted Average
4,767
$
1,977,560
$
414.8
4,446
$
1,762,465
$
396.4
7.2
%
12.2
%
4.6
%
Lot Inventory
As of June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
West
5,129
2,453
7,582
3,833
5,532
9,365
33.8
%
(55.7)
%
(19.0)
%
Mountain
11,706
3,653
15,359
7,800
8,046
15,846
50.1
%
(54.6)
%
(3.1)
%
Texas
6,708
6,741
13,449
3,468
6,767
10,235
93.4
%
(0.4)
%
31.4
%
Southeast
6,123
14,209
20,332
2,973
12,567
15,540
106.0
%
13.1
%
30.8
%
Century Complete
5,467
13,362
18,829
4,487
10,137
14,624
21.8
%
31.8
%
28.8
%
Total
35,133
40,418
75,551
22,561
43,049
65,610
55.7
%
(6.1)
%
15.2
%
% of Total
46.5 %
53.5 %
100.0 %
34.4 %
65.6 %
100.0 %
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment and other (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by excluding the effect of inventory impairment, restructuring costs and loss on debt extinguishment from the calculation of reported EPS.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Numerator
Net income
$
158,668
$
117,910
$
301,164
$
219,562
Denominator
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
32,839,402
33,738,586
33,183,097
33,651,727
Dilutive effect of restricted stock units
387,981
218,052
399,803
269,212
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
33,227,383
33,956,638
33,582,900
33,920,939
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
4.83
$
3.49
$
9.08
$
6.52
Diluted
$
4.78
$
3.47
$
8.97
$
6.47
Adjusted earnings per share
Numerator
Net income
$
158,668
$
117,910
$
301,164
$
219,562
Income tax expense
54,980
34,224
101,260
63,621
Income before income tax expense
213,648
152,134
402,424
283,183
Inventory impairment and other
—
41
—
41
Adjusted income before income tax expense
213,648
152,175
402,424
283,224
Adjusted income tax expense(1)
(54,980)
(34,188)
(101,260)
(63,630)
Adjusted net income
$
158,668
117,987
$
301,164
219,594
Denominator - Diluted
33,227,383
33,956,638
33,582,900
33,920,939
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
4.78
$
3.47
$
8.97
$
6.47
(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.7%% and 25.2%, respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 22.5%, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and other and interest is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Home sales revenues
$
1,134,535
100.0
%
$
1,004,789
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(814,895)
(71.8)
%
(764,668)
(76.1)
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
(41)
(0.0)
%
Gross margin from home sales
319,640
28.2
%
240,080
23.9
%
Add: Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
41
0.0
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
13,473
1.2
%
18,406
1.8
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
333,113
29.4
%
$
258,527
25.7
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Home sales revenues
$
2,122,950
100.0
%
$
1,964,068
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(1,523,968)
(71.8)
%
(1,521,175)
(77.5)
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
(41)
(0.0)
%
Gross margin from home sales
598,982
28.2
%
442,852
22.5
%
Add: Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
41
0.0
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
25,619
1.2
%
36,783
1.9
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
624,601
29.4
%
$
479,676
24.4
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment and other. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net income
$
158,668
$
117,910
34.6
%
$
301,164
$
219,562
37.2
%
Income tax expense
54,980
34,224
60.6
%
101,260
63,621
59.2
%
Interest in cost of home sales revenues
13,473
18,406
(26.8)
%
25,619
36,783
(30.4)
%
Interest expense (income)
(147)
(172)
(14.5)
%
(12)
(283)
(95.8)
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,746
2,849
(3.6)
%
5,352
5,655
(5.4)
%
EBITDA
229,720
173,217
32.6
%
433,383
325,338
33.2
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
41
NM
—
41
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$
229,720
$
173,258
32.6
%
$
433,383
$
325,379
33.2
%
NM – Not Meaningful
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital
The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes payable
$
1,009,631
$
998,936
Revolving line of credit
141,000
—
Construction loan agreement
(917)
—
Total homebuilding debt
1,149,714
998,936
Total stockholders' equity
1,951,164
1,764,508
Total capital
$
3,100,878
$
2,763,444
Homebuilding debt to capital
37.1 %
36.1 %
Total homebuilding debt
$
1,149,714
$
998,936
Cash and cash equivalents
(78,011)
(316,310)
Cash held in escrow
(82,494)
(52,297)
Net homebuilding debt
989,209
630,329
Total stockholders' equity
1,951,164
1,764,508
Net capital
$
2,940,373
$
2,394,837
Net homebuilding debt to net capital
33.6 %
26.3 %
