ChiselStrike Raises $7 Million in Seed Funding To Advance Open Source Backend Development Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiselStrike today announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the development of its open source serverless backend developer platform. The round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from new investors Blumberg Capital and Netlify's Jamstack Innovation Fund and joined by return investors Essence VC, First Star Ventures and Mango Capital.

"ChiselStrike's founders have a rich history in building complex infrastructures and understand the deep divide that often exists between frontend and backend developers," said Dave Zilberman, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners. "We are proud to support ChiselStrike in these early stages and admire how they have created a streamlined solution to simplify the web developer experience. We can't wait to see how the platform evolves to save engineers time and help companies unlock new business opportunities."

ChiselStrike provides an open source platform that empowers developers to create a custom, secure and compliant serverless backend in minutes, without requiring any complex backend skills. The platform abstracts away backend infrastructure and databases, allowing web developers to enrich their JAMStack architecture, easily deploy at the edge and write compliance policies as code. The solution scales as an organization's needs grow and seamlessly connects to leading frontend frameworks, including Vercel and Netlify.

"Engineers spend countless hours navigating backend systems that reflect a dizzying mix of databases, messaging queues, connections and APIs," said Glauber Costa, founder and CEO of ChiselStrike. "ChiselStrike takes what could be a painstaking process⁠—designing, creating and maintaining a backend solution that integrates with the frontend⁠—and makes it incredibly simple and automated, without needing to worry about security or compliance."

ChiselStrike is currently in public beta, and you can access the Github repo here. Join the ChiselStrike Discord community to learn more.

ChiselStrike provides an open source backend development platform that can manage backends from prototype to production, with built-in security, compliance and scaling. The fully remote company was founded in 2021, and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Blumberg Capital, Essence VC, First Star Ventures, Mango Capital, Netlify and Norwest Venture Partners.

