FOUR MAJOR STAFFING GROUPS CONSOLIDATE TO BECOME SOUTH FLORIDA'S LARGEST STAFFING ORGANIZATION UNDER THE NEW NAME JOBSQUAD STAFFING SOLUTIONS

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoosier Investment LLC, an Indiana private equity firm specializing in staffing group Acquisition and growth, dba the national brand, JobSquad Staffing Solutions, has acquired Affinity Resources and Albion Staffing Solutions that now join formerly acquired Creative Staffing and Best Candidates. Together, these four entities will consolidate and become JobSquad Staffing Solutions. This consolidation creates the largest staffing firm in South Florida; as well as expands the JobSquad Staffing Solutions brand nationally – making it one of the fastest growing staffing groups and candidate networks in the United States. *

JobSquad CEO Jay Wilkinson comments, "Because Florida businesses continue to need more flexible and responsive staffing solutions, we have developed and now deliver a client and candidate experience that drives more value at a reasonable cost. We believe in the hybrid approach –a blend of effective and nimble technology at the fingertips of our specialized, expert teams that drives more value –including our team of fully bilingual recruiters across Florida and throughout the United States. WE strive to be as streamlined and flexible as possible compared to others in the staffing industry –then prove it with overall savings to every business we serve."

Affinity President Brad Mete, Best Candidate President Alfredo Cardenas, and Albion Staffing President Jorge Gonzalez agree that "Becoming part of the JobSquad Family gives us more powerful recruiting tools, candidate pools, and technologies that help us become a nimble extension of our client's HR and management teams." Creative Staffing (Hoosier's first South Florida acquisition in 2018) President John Bitterman agrees and comments, "There is no better time than now for us to come together, launch JobSquad, and deliver more value to the great state of Florida and beyond." *As of June 1, 2022

