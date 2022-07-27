Avera Medical Minute
Ionis to hold second quarter 2022 financial results webcast

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 9th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and report on pipeline and business progress.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A  replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-webcast-301593812.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

