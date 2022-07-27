LITHIA & DRIVEWAY (LAD) NAMES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF DRIVEWAY & GREENCARS, AND RECOGNIZES "40 UNDER 40" HONOREES

MEDFORD, Ore., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today that Carol Deacon has been named Senior Vice President of Driveway & GreenCars. Carol will develop, and execute, the strategy of its ecommerce platforms in support of their 2025 Plan to achieve $50 billion in revenue and more than $55 in EPS.

Carol Deacon (PRNewswire)

"Carol adds a powerful dimension to our operations team as we continue to leverage ecommerce technology to fuel new relationships with customers who are looking for alternate avenues to modernize their personal transportation needs," said Bryan DeBoer, LAD President & CEO. "Carol brings a multi-industry record of growth and performance-driven results to this new assignment."

Deacon joined LAD as part of its 2021 acquisition of the Toronto-based Pfaff Automotive Group, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Deacon worked in corporate strategy and change management at McKinsey & Company, and in digital retail and consumer loyalty transformation at Canadian Tire.

"40 under 40" Honorees Revealed for 2022

Automotive News has selected three LAD leaders for its "40 under 40" Winners List in 2022:

Austin Bitner , General Manager of All-American Chevrolet of Killeen

Mike Cavanaugh , Vice President of Driveway

Gian Toro , Director of Inventory at Driveway

"The annual 40-under-40 list spotlights leader stand-outs who are making a difference in the automotive industry with their tenacity, passion for people, and ability to retool and innovate operations," said DeBoer. "We're thrilled with Austin, Mike and Gian's national recognition as leaders on the move and congratulate them on their stellar example of our mission, Growth Powered by People."

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Lithia & Driveway

