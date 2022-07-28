American Specialty Health Named One of Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named one of the nation's Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness for 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The distinction recognizes companies that promote employee wellbeing, worksite health, and wellness. The company's San Diego office had earned six consecutive regional wellness wins in prior years; this marks ASH's first national win for this wellness award.

American Specialty Health named a national leader in employee wellness on eve of its 35th anniversary in healthcare.

"It is a great privilege to be named one of the nation's leaders in employee health and wellness, especially this year, on the 35th anniversary of our company," said co-founder, Chairman, and CEO George DeVries. "Over the years, we have been able to develop a team of over 1,500 employees. I am so grateful for each of our employees. Together, we've been able to grow the company year after year, staying true to our longstanding guiding principles and a strong spirit of innovation."

ASH was grown into a $600+ million national company dedicated to providing musculoskeletal health programs, fitness programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, and others.

"This national recognition is quite an honor," said Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "It's especially meaningful given the work we have done to successfully transition a large part of our workforce to remote work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic."

In the early weeks of COVID-19, ASH rapidly adapted to ever-evolving changes to equip employees to work from home. The company also established monthly, virtual all-staff meetings with regular updates to ensure team members felt connected, while prioritizing their safety.

"We took a strong, proactive stance early on by protecting our most valuable resource – our people," DeVries said. "And, along the way, we found that the new workplace model better served our employee's needs, and that we were still able to thrive despite obstacles presented by the pandemic. Now, more than 87% of our 1,500-plus employees continue to work remotely, with the remainder of employees working a schedule that allows most of them to work a hybrid arrangement where they work from both home and the office as needed.

The National Best and Brightest in Wellness company winners will be honored during NABR's Illuminate Business Summit, taking place November 7-10, 2022.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and well-being solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA and Fort Worth, TX. ASH has more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit ASHCompanies or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness® Program

The Best and Brightest in Wellness®, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates the companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better, and the community a healthier place to live. The 2022 Best and Brightest National winning companies were evaluated by an outside survey and examined statistically for quantitative and qualitative data. Each survey was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com for more information.

Contact:

Lisa Freeman

American Specialty Health

310-422-9200

lisaf@ashn.com

View original content:

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated