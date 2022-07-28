CBD Study Shows Reduced Stress in Animals During Transport

LOVELAND, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HempMy Pet and Tarleton University, a member of the Texas A&M university system, are excited to announce positive results of their Cannabidiol (CBD) Equine Study focusing on the stress of transportation and a myriad of behaviors.

Tarleton University has completed its study using HempMy Pet's Full Spectrum Abacus CBD oil on horses with great success. The objective of the research program was to explore opportunities that full spectrum CBD oil may provide to the livestock industry as a tool to mediate stressors, minimize injury during transport and handling, and promote health by minimizing overstimulation of the hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal glands, commonly called the HPA axis.

The research demonstrated that higher doses of CBD (.6mg/kg of body weight) are more effective overall compared to lower doses of CBD (.3mg/kg of body weight). In both dosages, CBD was non-detectable after 24 hours with the highest blood concentration levels peaking at four hours after it was administered.

There was no difference observed in the effects of CBD in male and female horses, but there was an increase in feed eating times in both the low and higher CBD dosages. The higher dosage was seen to have a much longer feed time compared to the lower dosage.

Research showed there was a decrease in cortisol levels in the transportation portion of the study and that there were not any long-lasting effects of the CBD in both the low and high dosages.

Environmental stressors such as handling, transport, and housing can affect aspects of a horse's behavior, such as weight gain and feed efficiency, in addition to stimulating stereotypic behaviors, such as bar biting, self-mutilation, and excessive aggression. CBD has been shown to decrease anxiety from a variety of stimuli in previous studies of both dogs and mice and researchers were thrilled to see similar results with horses.

Dr. Kimberly Guay, Ph.D., P.A.S., Tarleton University states, "My research goals are to perform as many projects as necessary to better understand the physiological and behavioral responses of animals when they consume CBD and Hemp processing byproducts such as hempseed meal. It is important to recognize the differences in these products so that we can categorize and utilize them in safe and useful ways. There is still much to be done, and we will continue to fill in the blanks that remain regarding these products in our animals. I have much respect for companies like HempMy Pet for making the responsible and conscientious decision to subject their products for unbiased analysis."

Natalie Mondine, HempMy Pet Co-Founder and COO, says, "This is our second clinical trial study overall, but it is the first study we have done with horses, and we are very pleased with the results. Being approached by Tarleton University to collaborate on a study was very exciting for us, as it shows that the interest in the therapeutic benefits of hemp are valid and have a real future in medicine. If we look at the science and data behind all of the research that has been done so far, it's impossible to ignore that CBD and hemp derivatives have an overwhelmingly positive effect on a myriad of health concerns and are a real alternative to pharmaceuticals."

HempMy Pet, a division of HM Health, LLC, offers CBD-infused products for dogs, cats, and horses. All products are made with their in-house, full-spectrum oil derived from their proprietary genetics, and grown in their Loveland, Colorado greenhouses.

