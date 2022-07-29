"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- Debuts

TOKYO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. In addition, there will be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons that guarantees a 5 star Thousand-Year Blood War character held at the same time. Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters. (PRNewswire)

New Character Introduction Video

https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U

The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:

Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)

Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)

Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)

Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st. The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.

This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.

*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4 Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers. Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

