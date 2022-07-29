Retirement Community in Marin Increases Efforts to Reduce Impact on the Environment

GREENBRAE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tamalpais Marin , a nonprofit senior living community, provides older adults opportunities for healthy aging by offering a wide range of programs that add to one's social, intellectual, and environmental well-being.

Residents can choose how active they want to be and engage in activities that align with their interests. Diana Richmond, a resident of The Tamalpais for the last five years, has found plenty of opportunities to connect with her fellow community members and her calendar is full of engagements. For Diana, being environmentally conscious has been a lifelong commitment.

Diana, along with her environmental committee members, are actively involved in reducing The Tamalpais' impact on the environment. "The Tamalpais has recently added an electric vehicle for residents' transportation and four charging stations are available for the growing number of electric vehicles,'' said Diana. "I would like to see our community to be as energy-neutral as possible."

Being stewards of the environment is important to the people who live and work at The Tamalpais Marin. Through its compost, recycling, and food waste management programs, everyone can take part in diverting waste and pollutants from landfills.

Though, no other environmental initiative generates more smiles than the goats who graze on the grounds of the community, helping to create defensible space to mitigate fire danger.

To learn what life is like at The Tamalpais Marin, join us for an outdoor gathering on August 24 for an End of Summer Luau! Meet our chef, get a taste of our cuisine, and meet the people who call this community their home. To RSVP, click here .

For media inquiries, please reach out to LRain@SequoiaLiving.org .

About The Tamalpais Marin

The Tamalpais Marin , owned and operated by nonprofit Sequoia Living , is Marin County's only accredited Life Plan retirement community providing a continuum of care for Bay Area seniors with independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. Residents enjoy outings, special events, music, art, and cultural activities. Getting older isn't the last chapter — it's the beginning of a new adventure where we Never Stop Growing.

View original content:

SOURCE Sequoia Living