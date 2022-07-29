Rockford Fosgate® Releases New 800-watt Audio Kits for Harley-Davidson® Motorcycles

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, confirms the launch of new audio kits for Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. The first release of these new 800-watt audio systems will be during the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally® where Rockford staff will be demonstrating the audio kits at their booth on Lasalle Street and their location at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.

Rockford Fosgate complete front, rear, and subwoofer audio system (model HD14-STG5) custom designed for select 2014 and newer Harley-Davidson motorcycles. (PRNewswire)

With options for Road Glide®, Street Glide®, Ultra®, and CVO® models, dating from 1998 through brand new bikes, the line-up of eleven kits is designed to exceed expectations by delivering the loudest, clearest sound for freeway speed output. They are custom tuned for the motorcycle environment to overcome wind, road, and exhaust noise while their Element Ready™ design ensures that each kit is purpose-built to withstand water, dirt, UV rays, and any weather that they encounter.

Kits feature the efficient, high-power output, IPX6 certified, M5 amplifier with a proprietary design that conserves current consumption while its Constant Power™ technology delivers dynamic power when needed. They also include a weatherproof wiring harness and installation components specific to each motorcycle model, as well as lightweight TMS speakers custom tuned for the open-air environment. Bikers can choose from kits that upgrade front fairing audio, as well as multi-speaker systems with front, bag lids, and tour-pak options.

For those looking to add Bluetooth® streaming and SiriusXM® capability that integrates with factory handlebar controls, a radio upgrade for 1998-2013 models is available (PMX-STG2 kits). Those with 2014 and newer Road Glide® or Street Glide® models have a kit option that adds dual 10-inch saddlebag subwoofers with an additional 800-watt amplifier.

Locations offering sales and installation at The Rally® include Sound Connection at Rockford's booth on Lasalle Street in Sturgis, Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Sound Pro in Rapid City, and Extreme Audio at the Buffalo Chip.

For information and vehicle compatibility details, please visit Rockford Fosgate.

