VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a $5.5 million increase over net income of $147 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income of $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and $6.2 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and The Fauquier Bank ("Fauquier") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.
"We finished the first half of the year with strong financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We continue to add talent in the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets. The Bank remains positioned to benefit from recent and anticipated increases in interest rates, and our history of strong credit quality has proven beneficial in trying economic times."
Second Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights
- The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 58.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an improvement over 99.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 1
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased to 1.27% compared to 0.03% realized in the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 improved to 16.16% compared to 0.37% realized in same period in the prior year.
- The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021, compared to $5.9 million incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 161 as of June 30, 2022.
Loans and Asset Quality
- Gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 totaled $960 million, a decrease of $206 million, or 18%, compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $71.9 million, 2) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $53.8 million, and 3) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $50.4 million.
- Two loans to one borrower are in non-accrual status, totaling $511 thousand, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $17 thousand as of June 30, 2021. Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
__________________________________________________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Loans and Asset Quality (continued)
- Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $626 thousand as of June 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million as of June 30, 2021. The June 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand. The portfolio includes four non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $29 thousand. Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
- The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.57% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.47% as of June 30, 2021. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.91% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.88% as of June 30, 2021. The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.39% as of June 30, 2022 and 2.23% as of June 30, 2021.
- A recovery of provision for loan losses of $217 thousand was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $141 thousand recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $12.5 million decreased $690 thousand, or 5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to the reduction in average balances of loans, which declined from an average of $1.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to an average of $985 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
- The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 17 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 6 bps from 23 bps in the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower rates paid on deposit accounts.
- Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 89% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $726 thousand, or 25%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 largely due to the gain on sale of two buildings of $1.1 million, offset by a $408 thousand decline in wealth management fees due to a reduction in the number of accounts.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 declined $6.6 million, or 41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and the reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $655 thousand.
Book Value
Book value per share was $25.20 as of June 30, 2022 and $29.89 as of June 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.24 as of June 30, 2022 compared to $26.60 as of June 30, 2021. These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to 17.4%, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits in 2022, compared to 32.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was higher than the statutory rate due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the current quarter. The remaining 72% of net income was retained.
_____________________________________________________________________
1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021 *
June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
17,631
$
20,345
$
29,605
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
145,217
336,032
177,753
Federal funds sold
52,819
152,463
106,621
Securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
461,830
303,817
266,973
Restricted securities, at cost
5,138
4,950
4,272
Total securities
466,968
308,767
271,245
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
960,192
1,061,211
1,166,161
Allowance for loan losses
(5,503)
(5,984)
(5,522)
Loans, net
954,689
1,055,227
1,160,639
Premises and equipment, net
19,193
25,093
25,386
Bank owned life insurance
38,046
31,234
30,832
Goodwill
8,140
8,140
8,898
Core deposit intangible, net
7,405
8,271
8,272
Other intangible assets, net
240
274
307
Other real estate owned, net
-
611
611
Right of use asset, net
7,343
7,583
8,371
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
27,249
18,144
18,582
Total assets
$
1,744,940
$
1,972,184
$
1,847,122
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
512,889
$
522,281
$
449,483
Interest-bearing
399,930
446,314
431,556
Money market and savings deposit accounts
535,958
665,530
577,414
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
150,121
162,045
170,995
Total deposits
1,598,898
1,796,170
1,629,448
Advances from the FHLB
-
-
42,989
Junior subordinated debt, net
3,390
3,367
3,345
Lease liability
6,925
7,108
7,833
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,511
3,552
4,905
Total liabilities
1,610,724
1,810,197
1,688,520
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value
13,201
13,178
13,176
Capital surplus
104,858
104,584
104,360
Retained earnings
53,852
46,436
41,201
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,695)
(2,211)
(135)
Total shareholders' equity
134,216
161,987
158,602
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,744,940
$
1,972,184
$
1,847,122
Common shares outstanding
5,326,271
5,308,335
5,305,819
Common shares authorized
10,000,000
10,000,000
10,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
-
-
-
Preferred shares authorized
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
10,610
$
13,009
$
21,379
$
18,947
Federal funds sold
302
21
363
33
Other interest-bearing deposits
219
39
355
39
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,662
757
2,674
1,264
Tax exempt
308
273
612
449
Dividends
64
32
126
66
Total interest and dividend income
13,165
14,131
25,509
20,798
Interest expense:
Demand and savings deposits
498
548
1,174
925
Certificates and other time deposits
157
324
352
604
Borrowings
49
108
97
144
Total interest expense
704
980
1,623
1,673
Net interest income
12,461
13,151
23,886
19,125
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(217)
(141)
(69)
210
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
12,678
13,292
23,955
18,915
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
572
980
1,129
1,309
Advisory and brokerage income
210
359
426
550
Deposit account fees
458
426
923
586
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
779
599
1,486
753
Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance
246
199
457
306
Resolution of commercial dispute
-
-
2,400
-
Gains on sale of assets
1,113
-
1,113
27
Other
268
357
499
428
Total noninterest income
3,646
2,920
8,433
3,959
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,086
4,741
8,817
7,143
Net occupancy
1,282
1,109
2,479
1,604
Equipment
254
340
537
456
Bank franchise tax
304
429
608
602
Computer software
357
216
620
383
Data processing
699
994
1,437
1,283
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
125
182
351
245
Marketing, advertising and promotion
259
232
526
369
Merger and merger-related expenses
-
5,874
-
6,152
Plastics expense
92
-
231
-
Professional fees
404
510
741
687
Core deposit intangible amortization
427
428
866
428
Other
1,153
938
2,324
1,422
Total noninterest expense
9,442
15,993
19,537
20,774
Income before income taxes
6,882
219
12,851
2,100
Provision for income taxes
1,197
72
2,242
448
Net income
$
5,685
$
147
$
10,609
$
1,652
Net income per common share, basic
$
1.07
$
0.03
$
1.99
$
0.41
Net income per common share, diluted
$
1.06
$
0.03
$
1.98
$
0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,326,271
5,305,277
5,319,166
4,019,700
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,347,008
5,320,290
5,345,242
4,031,301
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Common Share Data:
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
1.07
$
0.93
$
0.98
$
0.59
$
0.03
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
1.06
$
0.92
$
0.98
$
0.59
$
0.03
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,326,271
5,311,983
5,308,108
5,306,370
5,305,277
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,347,008
5,343,564
5,338,088
5,338,872
5,320,290
Actual shares outstanding
5,326,271
5,326,271
5,308,335
5,307,235
5,305,819
Tangible book value per share at period end
$
22.24
$
24.37
$
27.36
$
26.92
$
26.60
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
1.27
%
1.03
%
1.06
%
0.65
%
0.03
%
Return on average equity 1
16.16
%
12.53
%
12.86
%
7.70
%
0.37
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.02
%
2.59
%
2.72
%
3.08
%
3.05
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
58.32
%
62.02
%
57.70
%
75.17
%
99.06
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
60.05
%
56.75
%
59.08
%
64.04
%
71.57
%
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income
$
12,461
$
11,425
$
12,359
$
13,504
$
13,151
Net interest income (FTE) 2
$
12,543
$
11,506
$
12,437
$
13,581
$
13,224
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.79
%
8.03
%
7.61
%
7.59
%
7.66
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.51
%
15.66
%
14.56
%
13.74
%
13.47
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average earning assets
$
1,668,471
$
1,802,461
$
1,817,010
$
1,750,799
$
1,740,338
Average gross loans
$
984,883
$
1,031,593
$
1,088,278
$
1,140,281
$
1,214,123
Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period
$
1,925
$
9,976
$
24,482
$
36,740
$
73,784
Fair value mark on acquired loans
$
17,502
$
17,920
$
18,466
$
19,328
$
20,582
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning of period
$
5,834
$
5,984
$
5,623
$
5,522
$
5,615
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(217)
148
537
267
(141)
Charge-offs
(191)
(473)
(230)
(208)
(156)
Recoveries
77
175
54
42
204
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(114)
(298)
(176)
(166)
48
End of period
$
5,503
$
5,834
$
5,984
$
5,623
$
5,522
Non-accrual loans 4
$
511
$
518
$
495
$
777
$
17
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5
626
837
800
1,044
2,770
OREO
-
611
611
611
611
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)
$
1,137
$
1,966
$
1,906
$
2,432
$
3,398
NPA as a % of total assets
0.07
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.18
%
NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO
0.12
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.29
%
ALLL to gross loans
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.51
%
0.47
%
ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.39
%
2.35
%
2.30
%
2.24
%
2.23
%
Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.00
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1
0.05
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
-0.02
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
4
Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
5
Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
325,833
$
1,726
2.12
%
$
211,827
$
792
1.50
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
65,352
390
2.39
%
58,398
346
2.37
%
Total Securities 1
391,185
2,116
2.16
%
270,225
1,138
1.68
%
Loans:
Real Estate
847,661
8,988
4.25
%
997,446
10,175
4.09
%
Commercial
86,394
995
4.62
%
144,209
1,967
5.47
%
Consumer
50,828
627
4.95
%
72,468
867
4.80
%
Total Loans
984,883
10,610
4.32
%
1,214,123
13,009
4.30
%
Fed Funds Sold
150,393
302
0.81
%
106,934
21
0.08
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
142,010
219
0.62
%
149,056
36
0.10
%
Total Earning Assets
1,668,471
13,247
3.18
%
1,740,338
14,204
3.27
%
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,866)
(5,732)
Total Non-Earning Assets
133,526
124,287
Total Assets
$
1,796,131
$
1,858,893
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
411,374
$
58
0.06
%
$
437,611
$
93
0.09
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
550,883
440
0.32
%
561,940
455
0.32
%
Time Deposits
152,695
157
0.41
%
169,556
324
0.77
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,114,952
655
0.24
%
1,169,107
872
0.30
%
Borrowings
—
—
—
43,030
59
0.55
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,383
49
5.81
%
3,334
49
5.89
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,118,335
704
0.25
%
1,215,471
980
0.32
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
527,008
471,078
Other liabilities
10,067
14,109
Total Liabilities
1,655,410
1,700,658
Shareholders' Equity
140,721
158,235
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,796,131
$
1,858,893
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
12,543
$
13,224
Interest Rate Spread 2
2.93
%
2.95
%
Cost of Funds
0.17
%
0.23
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
0.17
%
0.23
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.02
%
3.05
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the six month ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities:
Taxable Securities
$
287,241
$
2,800
1.95
%
$
176,151
$
1,264
1.44
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
65,249
775
2.38
%
45,818
569
2.48
%
Total Securities 1
352,490
3,575
2.03
%
221,969
1,833
1.65
%
Loans:
Real Estate
866,863
18,082
4.21
%
679,951
14,282
4.24
%
Commercial
89,944
2,084
4.67
%
166,941
3,156
3.81
%
Consumer
51,302
1,213
4.77
%
63,148
1,509
4.82
%
Total Loans
1,008,109
21,379
4.28
%
910,040
18,947
4.20
%
Fed Funds Sold
151,429
363
0.48
%
87,276
72
0.17
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
235,418
356
0.30
%
74,475
66
0.18
%
Total Earning Assets
1,747,446
25,673
2.96
%
1,293,760
20,918
3.26
%
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,946)
(5,624)
Total Non-Earning Assets
124,851
84,069
Total Assets
$
1,866,351
$
1,372,205
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
416,393
$
119
0.06
%
$
291,025
$
119
0.08
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
603,259
1,055
0.35
%
422,048
806
0.39
%
Time Deposits
155,544
352
0.46
%
134,355
604
0.91
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,175,196
1,526
0.26
%
847,428
1,529
0.36
%
Borrowings
—
—
—
36,551
95
0.52
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,377
98
5.85
%
1,255
49
7.87
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,178,573
1,624
0.28
%
885,234
1,673
0.38
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
527,049
363,709
Other liabilities
10,704
2,877
Total Liabilities
1,716,326
1,251,820
Shareholders' Equity
150,025
120,385
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,866,351
$
1,372,205
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
24,049
$
19,245
Interest Rate Spread 2
2.68
%
2.88
%
Cost of Funds
0.19
%
0.27
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of
0.19
%
0.26
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
2.78
%
3.00
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
12,461
$
11,425
$
12,359
$
13,504
$
13,151
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
82
81
78
77
73
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
12,543
$
11,506
$
12,437
$
13,581
$
13,224
Efficiency ratio 2
58.6
%
62.3
%
58.0
%
75.5
%
99.5
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
-0.4
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
58.3
%
62.0
%
57.7
%
75.2
%
99.1
%
Net interest margin
3.00
%
2.57
%
2.70
%
3.06
%
3.03
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.02
%
2.59
%
2.72
%
3.08
%
3.05
%
As of
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Other financial measures
ALLL to gross loans
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.51
%
0.47
%
Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
0.41
%
ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)
0.91
%
0.95
%
0.95
%
0.90
%
0.88
%
ALLL to gross loans
0.57
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.51
%
0.47
%
Fair value mark to gross loans
1.82
%
1.77
%
1.74
%
1.73
%
1.76
%
ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)
2.39
%
2.35
%
2.30
%
2.24
%
2.23
%
Book value per share
$
25.20
$
27.42
$
30.50
$
30.13
$
29.89
Impact of intangible assets
(2.96)
(3.05)
(3.14)
(3.21)
$
(3.29)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
22.24
$
24.37
$
27.36
$
26.92
$
26.60
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
