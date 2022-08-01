Aether Diamonds Releases First Sustainable Fine Jewelry Collection with the Bombé Collection

The creators of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon launches a new jewelry collection that represents a celebration of new opportunities, creative transformation, and evangelistic self-expression

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds , creators of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon, has released their first line of sustainable fine jewelry with the Bombé Collection. Representing a celebration of new opportunities, creative transformation, and evangelistic self-expression, the highly anticipated new Bombé Collection symbolizes the release from an uncertain future as a joyous awakening.

Aether Diamonds are made from atmospheric carbon, using carbon sequestration technology to pull CO2 directly from the air and transform it into diamonds (unlike other lab-grown diamonds which utilize fossil fuels). This results in a positive impact on the environment, leaving the planet more brilliant than before. Each carat of diamond sold by Aether offsets customers' carbon footprints for over one year.

"We've been waiting to show the world what's possible with our Diamonds, and we are thrilled to introduce our Bombé Collection. It's a collection that proves that luxury and sustainability can come together seamlessly with great design, diamonds from air, and Fairmined Gold; a unique combination that signals where jewelry is heading." Ryan Shearman, Co-Founder and CEO at Aether.

The Bombé Collection, designed by Jenna Housby, Chief Design Officer at Aether Diamonds, was inspired by New York's enduring ability for social and economic revival. From the Roaring Twenties to Studio 54, this collection embodies the narrative of alleviating future uncertainty, overcoming adversity with bold self-expression, and a desire to create something better. Not only was Studio 54 a celebration of life, but also ambitious in its vision to move culture forward as one of the first non-judgmental, queer-friendly, mainstream nightclubs.

The Bombé Collection is brought to life with an accompanying campaign featuring activists Gabe Stone Shayer (soloist at the American Ballet Theatre, choreographer, and producer), Aditi Mayer (sustainable fashion advocate, photojournalist, and labor rights activist), and Nikita Elyse (environmental scientist). The shoot was photographed and directed by Jake Rosenberg.

Aether's debut in 2020 made waves in the fine jewelry market when they entered with an ambitious vision and have surpassed expectations by creating the world's first and only sustainable positive-impact diamonds. Since the start of 2022, Aether has earned its B Corp certification, which solidifies its goals of actively contributing to a better and more sustainable future. They also completed an $18 million Series A funding round led by the global problem-solving organization Helena, along with several other investors, including Ashton Kutcher & Guy Oseary's SOUNDWaves.

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation founded by jewelry industry veterans who could no longer tolerate the social and environmental impact of the diamond trade. Aether was born with a burning desire to use cutting-edge technologies to redefine the ethical and environmental standards for diamond production. Crafted using carbon extracted from the atmosphere, every carat sold positively impacts our climate. Aether's mission is to build a luxury diamond company that leaves the planet more brilliant than we found it.

