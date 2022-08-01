Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 Opened in Beijing

Share Development Opportunities to Embrace a Digital Future

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022 opened at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on July 29. This GDEC is hosted by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology, and organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, People's Government of Lhasa Municipality, Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, China Association of Communications Enterprise, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Asia Digital Group.

Cai Qi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, announced the opening of the conference. Opening remarks were delivered on behalf of the hosts by Chen Jining, Mayor of Beijing and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Cao Shumin, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and Vice Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Xu Kemin, Chief Economist of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC. Vice Mayor of Beijing and Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Jin Wei moderated the Opening Ceremony, attended by Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Zhao Lei, Member of the Standing Committee and secretary-general of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, Cui Shuqiang, Executive Vice Mayor of Beijing, and Deputy Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Leading Party Members' Group of the CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee, and Zhang Guihua, Member of the Leading Party Members' Group and Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the China Association for Science and Technology.

With the theme of "Embrace a Digital Future—New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", it covers the Main Conference, six theme summits, and nearly 50 thematic forums in an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, centering on the layout of digital infrastructure, the allocation of new data factors, the incubation of emerging digital industries, the innovation of digital core technologies, the construction of digital governance systems, and the cooperation of global rules and standards, while strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures. In addition, special activities such as Digital Economy Experience Week, Theme Exhibitions for High-Quality Products in Digital Economy, Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition, and Achievement Release Conference have been organized. Guests from global governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes and finance as well as end-users have been brought together to contribute to the construction of a global model city of digital economy and promote the exchange and cooperation in global digital economy.

Representatives from friendly countries, including Minister of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea Lee Young, State Secretary of the Austrian Ministry of Finance Florian Tursky, and President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende delivered speeches online at the Opening Ceremony. The "Connect with Major Guests Worldwide" session for discussing digital economy involved Antonio Muñoz Martínez, Mayor of Seville, Spain, Laura Citron, Chief Executive of London & Partners, Anne McLister, Head of Digital Economy in Glasgow City Council, Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, America, Asbjørn Overgaard, CEO and Managing Director of Copenhagen Capacity, Michael Otter, Director General at Advantage Austria, Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Visa, Go Khok, Mayor of Lhasa and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Lhasa Municipal Committee, etc.

Keynote speeches on hot topics such as green innovation and development, digital trade, data valuation, and global rule-based governance were delivered at the Main Conference by guests including Wu Hequan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Liu Shijin, Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom, Crawford Del Prete, Global President of IDC Global, and Wang Haifeng, CTO of Baidu. Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group, moderated the "Global Digital Economy Development Cooperation Dialogue", involving such guests as Huang Chenhong, Executive Vice President of SAP Global and president of Greater China Region, Zhou Hongyi, Member of the CPPCC National Committee and founder of 360 Group, Qi Xiangdong, Chairman of QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc., Diao Zhizhong, Chairman of Glodon Company Limited, and Su Tong, Chairman of Hylink. Centering on "Embrace a Digital Future", the guests, in combination with China's development from an international perspective, had in-depth discussions on the status quo and trends of the digital economy, and offered suggestions for the high-quality development of the digital economy.

The Main Conference witnessed the release of the White Paper on Global Digital Economy 2022 by Yu Xiaohui, President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. According to the white paper, the added value of the digital economy in 47 major countries in the world reached 38.1 trillion US dollars in 2021. Among them, the scale of China's digital economy hit 7.1 trillion US dollars, accounting for 18.5% of the total of 47 countries, second only to the United States. Digital technology and innovation remain a global priority of strategic importance, and digital transformation is extending from improving efficiency to upgrading value, and from within enterprises to among industrial chains and value chains. With the rapid development of industrial internet platforms oriented to the real economy, releasing the value of data as a key factor of production has become a common direction for all countries to explore.

Those who participated in the conference online and offline included the leaders of relevant ministries and commissions of China, CPC committees and people's governments in municipality and district levels of Beijing, commissions, offices and administrations of Beijing, and the heads of enterprises, colleges, institutions and associations in and out of China as well as guests from academia and media.

This GDEC has set up the Theme Exhibitions for High-Quality Products in Digital Economy to select leading and promising companies in various fields, focusing on four sections, including digital transformation, emerging digital industries, digital infrastructure and core technologies, and digital governance and global rules. The latest technologies and products of enterprises such as Baidu, Meituan, 360, QI-ANXIN, Cambricon, Alibaba Cloud, ThunderSoft, ABT Networks, Kingsoft Office, and TRS will be displayed. The newly set up Metaverse Experience Hall, with the theme of "New Era Opens Here", shows the audience the latest technologies, economic achievements and advanced application scenarios surrounding metaverse.

The Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 has been committed to building a high-end, innovative and pragmatic platform for international exchanges and cooperations in digital economy. All circles of the world are welcome to follow the development of Beijing's digital economy. Let's join hands to build a benchmark city for the global digital economy.

