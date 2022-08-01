Submit Your Best Science: ISHLT Accepting Abstracts for its 2023 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) has opened abstract submissions for its 43rd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Denver, Colorado on 19-22 April, 2023. This event will feature educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.

International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (PRNewsfoto/The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation) (PRNewswire)

Abstracts welcomed from researchers, clinicians, junior faculty across all disciplines in advanced heart and lung disease

"Abstracts, representing the latest and greatest science in advanced heart and lung disease and their therapies, are the cornerstone of the ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions," says Howard Eisen, MD, ISHLT 2023 Scientific Program Chair. "Abstracts and presentations at an ISHLT meeting are a way of getting feedback and improving your science as well as developing collaborations. If those are your goals, please submit your abstracts to the ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions. We look forward to seeing you in Denver in 2023."

Abstract submissions are accepted in three areas: Research Abstracts, Early Career Clinical Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Clinical Science. The ISHLT welcomes submissions from all specialists engaged in treating advanced heart and lung disease, particularly those working on novel therapies. ISHLT2023 will feature some of the most ground-breaking investigative studies, including sessions on COVID-19.

"At ISHLT2023, attendees from all parts of the transplant care team will gather to enhance our knowledge and improve the care of our patients," says Andreas Zuckermann, MD, ISHLT President. "Answering the Call for Abstracts is incredibly important to ensure an international body of researchers is represented among the world's most influential professionals in the field of end-stage heart and lung failure and transplantation."

For more information about ISHLT2023, and to see full details on the Call for Abstracts, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2023.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

