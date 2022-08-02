Avera Medical Minute
WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Accelerating solid waste pricing growth and E&P waste activity drive better than expected Q2 results
  • Revenue of $1.816 billion, up 18.4%
  • Net income(a) of $224.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $566.8 million, up 16.9%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 31.2% of revenue, in line with outlook and flat year over year, excluding acquisitions
  • Net income of $0.87 per share, and adjusted net income(b) of $1.00 per share, up 23.5%
  • Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $973.7 million and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $638.4 million, or 18.4% of revenue
  • Year to date signed or closed acquisitions with approximately $470 million of total annualized revenue
  • Increases full year 2022 outlook to revenue of approximately $7.125 billion, net income of approximately $837.5 million, adjusted EBITDA(b) of approximately $2.190 billion, net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.974 billion and adjusted free cash flow(b) of approximately $1.160 billion

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its outlook for 2022.

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)
"Accelerating solid waste pricing and E&P waste activity drove a top-to-bottom beat in the period.  Solid waste pricing growth of 8.8% enabled us to overcome increased inflationary pressures during the period and deliver adjusted EBITDA(b) margin in line with our outlook for Q2 and flat on a year over year basis excluding the margin dilutive impact from acquisitions completed since the year ago period," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our outperformance in the first half of 2022, expected further sequential increases in solid waste pricing growth, continuing strength in E&P waste activity, and acquisitions closed year to date, position us to update our outlook for the full year to revenue of approximately $7.125 billion, adjusted EBITDA(b) of approximately $2.190 billion and adjusted free cash flow(b) of approximately $1.160 billion, exceeding our initial outlook as provided in February and another reflection of our culture of accountability in a challenging operating environment."

Mr. Jackman added, "As anticipated, acquisition activity is pacing well above average.  We have closed approximately $245 million in annualized revenues, with another approximately $225 million in total annualized revenue under definitive agreements expected to close during the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and our pipeline remains quite robust.  As such, we believe we are well-positioned for double digit revenue growth in 2023 along with margin expansion from continuing solid waste pricing strength and rollover contribution from acquisitions already signed or closed year to date; additional acquisitions expected to close later this year and early next year would provide further growth."

Q2 2022 Results

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $1.816 billion, up from $1.534 billion in the year ago period.  Operating income was $329.6 million, which included $6.8 million primarily in impairments and other operating items.  This compares to operating income of $266.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, which included $12.5 million primarily related to fair value accounting changes to equity awards.  Net income in the second quarter was $224.1 million, or $0.87 per share on a diluted basis of 257.7 million shares.  In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $177.0 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis of 261.4 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the second quarter was $257.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, versus $210.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the second quarter was $566.8 million, as compared to $484.9 million in the prior year period.  Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Six Months Year to Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue was $3.463 billion, up from $2.930 billion in the year ago period.  Operating income, which included $13.4 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses, was $603.4 million, as compared to operating income of $505.2 million in 2021, which included $14.0 million primarily related to fair value changes in equity awards.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $404.4 million, or $1.57 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares.  In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $337.4 million, or $1.29 per share on a diluted basis of 262.3 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $470.6 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $396.3 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.069  billion, as compared to $918.1 million in the prior year period.

Updated 2022 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2022, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends.  The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items.  The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2022 are subject to quarterly fluctuations.  See reconciliations in the attached tables.

  • Revenue is estimated to be approximately $7.125 billion, as compared to our original revenue outlook of approximately $6.875 billion.
  • Net income is estimated to be approximately $837.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) is estimated to be approximately $2.190 billion, or about 30.7% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted EBITDA(b) outlook of $2.145 billion or 31.2% of revenue.
  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $850 million, in line with our original outlook.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.974 billion, and adjusted free cash flow(b) of approximately $1.160 billion, or about 16.3% of revenue, as compared to our original adjusted free cash flow(b) outlook of $1.150 billion or 16.7% of revenue.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation.  In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety through reduced incidents and enhancing employee engagement through improved voluntary turnover and Servant Leadership scores.  The Company's 2021 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement.  For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at wasteconnections.com/sustainability.



 (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections"

 (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule


Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to second quarter earnings on August 3rd at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 800-747-0365 (within North America) or 212-231-2939 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time; a passcode is not required.  A replay of the conference call will be available until August 10, 2022, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #22019767.

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on August 3rd, providing the Company's third quarter 2022 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation.  The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada.  Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.  For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2022 and 2023 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.  Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

CONTACT:


Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

 Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

maryannew@wasteconnections.com

 joe.box@wasteconnections.com                  

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2022

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,




2021


2022


2021


2022












Revenues


$

1,533,931


$

1,816,435


$

2,929,874


$

3,462,690


Operating expenses:














Cost of operations



901,191



1,087,892



1,727,111



2,077,410


Selling, general and administrative



157,943



168,404



299,365



331,818


Depreciation



169,221



188,937



326,624



368,887


Amortization of intangibles



32,707



37,462



64,899



75,098


Impairments and other operating items



6,081



4,150



6,715



6,028


Operating income



266,788



329,590



505,160



603,449
















Interest expense



(41,328)



(45,079)



(83,753)



(86,404)


Interest income



744



652



1,848



790


Other income (expense), net



(1,235)



(2,649)



2,312



(6,114)


Income before income tax provision



224,969



282,514



425,567



511,721
















Income tax provision



(47,868)



(58,307)



(88,159)



(107,146)


Net income



177,101



224,207



337,408



404,575


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(54)



(133)



(52)



(177)


Net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

177,047


$

224,074


$

337,356


$

404,398
















Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:














Basic


$

0.68


$

0.87


$

1.29


$

1.57
















Diluted


$

0.68


$

0.87


$

1.29


$

1.57
















Shares used in the per share calculations:














Basic



260,951,405



257,179,434



261,791,088



257,555,033


Diluted



261,418,573



257,736,745



262,269,600



258,140,714






























Cash dividends per common share


$

0.205


$

0.23


$

0.41


$

0.46


WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)











December 31,
2021


June 30,
2022


ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and equivalents


$

147,441


$

217,808


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,480 and $20,253 at
December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively



709,614



797,877


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



175,722



242,050


Total current assets



1,032,777



1,257,735


Restricted cash



72,174



106,736


Restricted investments



59,014



56,234


Property and equipment, net



5,721,949



5,858,175


Operating lease right-of-use assets



160,567



167,099


Goodwill



6,187,643



6,457,910


Intangible assets, net



1,350,597



1,400,249


Other assets, net



115,203



112,103


Total assets


$

14,699,924


$

15,416,241


 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$

392,868


$

496,622


Book overdraft



16,721



16,668


Deferred revenue



273,720



305,724


Accrued liabilities



442,596



417,725


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



38,017



35,101


Current portion of contingent consideration



62,804



59,371


Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,020



6,342


Total current liabilities



1,232,746



1,337,553










Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



5,040,500



5,633,524


Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



129,628



139,191


Long-term portion of contingent consideration



31,504



31,264


Deferred income taxes



850,921



994,766


Other long-term liabilities



421,080



410,281


Total liabilities



7,706,379



8,546,579


Commitments and contingencies








Equity:








Common shares: 260,283,158 shares issued and 260,212,496 shares outstanding at
    December 31, 2021; 257,166,050 shares issued and 257,100,591 shares outstanding at
    June 30, 2022



3,693,027



3,270,242


Additional paid-in capital



199,482



210,767


Accumulated other comprehensive income



39,584



41,438


Treasury shares: 70,662 and 65,459 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022,
     respectively



-



-


Retained earnings



3,056,845



3,342,431


Total Waste Connections' equity



6,988,938



6,864,878


Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,607



4,784


Total equity



6,993,545



6,869,662




$

14,699,924


$

15,416,241


WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2022

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)











Six months ended June 30,




2021


2022


Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income


$

337,408


$

404,575


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



6,229



6,048


Depreciation



326,624



368,887


Amortization of intangibles



64,899



75,098


Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



3,520



84,991


Current period provision for expected credit losses



4,903



6,907


Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,689



2,484


Share-based compensation



28,724



27,716


Interest accretion



8,199



8,798


Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



(520)



-


Adjustments to contingent consideration



89



(1,030)


Other



(1,118)



(2,173)


Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



66,832



(8,623)


Net cash provided by operating activities



848,478



973,678










Cash flows from investing activities:








Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(67,493)



(546,982)


Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(271,392)



(371,428)


Proceeds from disposal of assets



7,906



16,894


Other



(1,815)



9,566


Net cash used in investing activities



(332,794)



(891,950)










Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from long-term debt



311,000



1,517,732


Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(267,050)



(920,107)


Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(5,595)



(8,898)


Change in book overdraft



(190)



(54)


Payments for repurchase of common shares



(305,640)



(424,999)


Payments for cash dividends



(107,330)



(118,812)


Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(18,510)



(17,266)


Debt issuance costs



-



(4,668)


Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



-



1,554


Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



131



660


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(393,184)



25,142










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



873



(1,941)










Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



123,373



104,929


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



714,389



219,615


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

837,762


$

324,544


ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)






Solid Waste Internal Growth:  The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the
three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022:    








Three months ended

June 30, 2022


Six months ended

June 30, 2022

Core Price



7.2 %



6.8 %

Surcharges



1.6 %



1.2 %

Volume



(0.7 %)



(0.1 %)

Recycling



0.4 %



0.7 %

Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.5 %)



(0.3 %)

Total



8.0 %



8.3 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021
and 2022:

















 Three months ended June 30, 2021




Revenue


Inter-company
Elimination


Reported
Revenue


%

Solid Waste Collection


$

1,098,319


$

(3,232)


$

1,095,087


71.4

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



544,257



(215,481)



328,776


21.4

%

Solid Waste Recycling



41,539



(1,113)



40,426


2.7

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



34,607



(3,454)



31,153


2.0

%

Intermodal and Other



38,590



(101)



38,489


2.5

%

Total


$

1,757,312


$

(223,381)


$

1,533,931


100.0

%



 Three months ended June 30, 2022




Revenue


Inter-company
Elimination


Reported
Revenue


%

Solid Waste Collection


$

1,297,402


$

(3,391)


$

1,294,011


71.2

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



601,194



(238,162)



363,032


20.0

%

Solid Waste Recycling



67,504



(2,823)



64,681


3.6

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



54,155



(3,712)



50,443


2.8

%

Intermodal and Other



46,310



(2,042)



44,268


2.4

%

Total


$

2,066,565


$

(250,130)


$

1,816,435


100.0

%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six
month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022:
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Acquisitions, net


$

44,125


$

141,356


$

84,666


$

251,363

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)














Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June
30, 2021 and 2022:
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Cash Interest Paid


$

56,516


$

43,853


$

81,962


$

76,013

Cash Taxes Paid



32,072



20,423



60,693



37,812

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2022:  45%

 

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2022:  55%

 

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022:  40 (25 net of deferred revenue)

 

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2022:




Basic shares outstanding


257,179,434

Dilutive effect of equity-based awards 


557,311

Diluted shares outstanding


257,736,745

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)














Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:


























Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a
performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry.  Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures
to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations.  Waste Connections defines adjusted
EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests,
plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and
post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less
other income.  Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact
the ability to assess the operating performance of its business.  This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction
with, GAAP financial measures.  Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. 
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

177,047


$

224,074


$

337,356


$

404,398

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



54



133



52



177

Plus: Income tax provision



47,868



58,307



88,159



107,146

Plus: Interest expense



41,328



45,079



83,753



86,404

Less: Interest income



(744)



(652)



(1,848)



(790)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization



201,928



226,399



391,523



443,985

Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,666



3,992



7,375



8,087

Plus: Impairments and other operating items



6,081



4,150



6,715



6,028

Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



1,235



2,649



(2,312)



6,114

Adjustments:













Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



57



3,692



583



8,232

Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



6,385



(1,009)



6,723



(847)

Adjusted EBITDA


$

484,905


$

566,814


$

918,079


$

1,068,934














As % of revenues



31.6 %



31.2 %



31.3 %



30.9 %

____________________________

(a)      Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(b)     Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)














Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:


























Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a
valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry.  Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal
measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations.  Waste Connections defines
adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from
disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests.  Waste
Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the
operating performance of its business.  This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity
or financial measures.  Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently. 
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

448,081


$

532,781


$

848,478


$

973,678

Plus/(Less): Change in book overdraft



16,659



(141)



(190)



(54)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



5,826



1,881



7,906



16,894

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(174,599)



(219,110)



(271,392)



(371,428)

Adjustments:













   Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)



-



-



520



-

Cash received for divestitures(b)



-



-



-



(5,671)

Transaction-related expenses(c)



57



3,692



583



27,096

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



47



(64)



144



12

Tax effect(e)



(26)



(1,056)



(214)



(2,165)

Adjusted free cash flow


$

296,045


$

317,983


$

585,835


$

638,362














As % of revenues



19.3 %



17.5 %



20.0 %



18.4 %

___________________________

(a)      Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of
cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date.

(b)     Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.

(c)      Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.

(d)     Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.

(e)      The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.


NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)














Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable
to Waste Connections:















Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections,
both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure
in the solid waste industry.  Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per
diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial
performance of Waste Connections' operations.  Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections
to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods.  Adjusted net
income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's
financial condition and results of operations.  Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per
diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial
measures.  Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently. 
















Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

177,047


$

224,074


$

337,356


$

404,398

Adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles(a)



32,707



37,462



64,899



75,098

Impairments and other operating items(b)



6,081



4,150



6,715



6,028

Transaction-related expenses(c) 



57



3,692



583



8,232

Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



6,385



(1,009)



6,723



(847)

Tax effect(e)



(11,393)



(11,224)



(19,935)



(22,316)

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections


$

210,884


$

257,145


$

396,341


$

470,593

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:













Reported net income


$

0.68


$

0.87


$

1.29


$

1.57

Adjusted net income


$

0.81


$

1.00


$

1.51


$

1.82

____________________________

(a)      Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

(b)     Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items.

(c)      Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(d)     Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

(e)      The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

UPDATED 2022 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)




Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:






Updated 2022 Outlook



Estimates


Observation

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

837,500



    Plus: Income tax provision (a)


232,973


Approximate 21.8% effective rate

    Plus: Interest expense, net


180,000



    Plus: Depreciation and Depletion


752,000


Approximately 10.6% of revenue

    Plus: Amortization


152,000



    Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion


16,000



    Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)


6,028



    Plus: Other income, net (b)


6,114



    Adjustments: (b)





        Plus: Transaction-related expenses


8,232



        Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards


(847)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,190,000


Approximately 30.7% of revenue

___________________________

(a)      Approximately 21.8% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2022.

(b)     Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:








Updated

2022 Outlook

Net cash provided by operating activities


$

1,973,888

Less:  Change in book overdraft (a)



(54)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)



16,894

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment         



(850,000)

Adjustments: (a)




    Cash received for divestitures



(5,671)

    Transaction-related expenses



27,096

    Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants



12

    Tax effect



(2,165)

Adjusted free cash flow


$

1,160,000





As % of revenues



16.3 %





___________________________

(a)      Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, as shown on page 10.

