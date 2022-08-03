AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

System Bookings and Backlog Continue to Hit Record Levels

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Highlights for the second quarter are as follows:

The Company reported second quarter revenue of $221.2 million , compared to $203.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit for the quarter was $54.1 million , compared to $48.9 million for the first quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $44.2 million , or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $41.6 million , or $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 44.8%, compared to 44.1% in the first quarter.

Record systems backlog of $869.5 million and bookings of $432.8 million in the second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $287.9 million on June 30, 2022 , compared to $297.9 million on March 31, 2022 . This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the second quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered outstanding second quarter financial performance well above our guidance due to robust demand and our strong execution. It is an exciting time for Axcelis with significant growth in the ion implant TAM, solid customer demand for our products and long term growth prospects in the power device market. System bookings and shipments continue to hit record levels. As a result, Axcelis now expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million in 2022."

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $220 - $228 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 42%. Third quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $44.5 - $47.5 million with earnings per diluted share between $1.10 - $1.15. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million with gross margins of approximately 42.5%.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:

























Product

$ 213,926

$ 140,156

$ 410,458

$ 266,765

Services



7,251



7,118



14,314



13,285

Total revenue



221,177



147,274



424,772



280,050

Cost of revenue:

























Product



115,754



76,688



223,395



147,022

Services



6,242



6,572



12,429



12,579

Total cost of revenue



121,996



83,260



235,824



159,601

Gross profit



99,181



64,014



188,948



120,449

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



18,731



16,623



35,704



32,308

Sales and marketing



12,703



12,177



23,994



22,564

General and administrative



13,602



11,217



26,180



21,230

Total operating expenses



45,036



40,017



85,878



76,102

Income from operations



54,145



23,997



103,070



44,347

Other (expense) income:

























Interest income



352



40



447



73

Interest expense



(1,250)



(1,274)



(2,768)



(2,303)

Other, net



(5,051)



(15)



(6,669)



(1,168)

Total other expense



(5,949)



(1,249)



(8,990)



(3,398)

Income before income taxes



48,196



22,748



94,080



40,949

Income tax provision



4,007



3,842



8,276



5,563

Net income

$ 44,189

$ 18,906

$ 85,804

$ 35,386

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.34

$ 0.56

$ 2.59

$ 1.05

Diluted

$ 1.32

$ 0.55

$ 2.54

$ 1.03

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares



33,096



33,677



33,170



33,696

Diluted weighted average common shares



33,562



34,311



33,770



34,473



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 287,167

$ 294,923

Accounts receivable, net



146,120



104,410

Inventories, net



213,063



194,984

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



33,378



24,929

Total current assets



679,728



619,246

Property, plant and equipment, net



35,572



34,972

Operating lease assets



10,879



9,242

Finance lease assets, net



18,590



19,238

Long-term restricted cash



753



757

Deferred income taxes



33,715



35,454

Other assets



32,499



34,331

Total assets

$ 811,736

$ 753,240

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 49,410

$ 38,025

Accrued compensation



17,150



30,732

Warranty



8,348



6,424

Income taxes



321



887

Deferred revenue



62,685



60,454

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,101



979

Other current liabilities



13,955



12,639

Total current liabilities



152,970



150,140

Long-term finance lease obligation



45,822



46,415

Long-term deferred revenue



8,864



7,982

Other long-term liabilities



17,153



9,744

Total liabilities



224,809



214,281

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,094 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2022; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



549,401



559,883

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



39,582



(22,722)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(2,089)



1,765

Total stockholders' equity



586,927



538,959

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 811,736

$ 753,240



















