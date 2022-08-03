Avera Medical Minute
Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Revenue

$118.6

$114.4

3.7 %

$118.6

$115.0

3.1 %

Gross Profit

$50.2

$46.6

7.6 %

$53.2

$51.7

2.9 %

Gross Margin

42.3 %

40.8 %

 150 bps

44.9 %

45.0 %

 -10 bps

Operating Income

$16.9

$13.2

28.4 %

$20.7

$19.8

4.8 %

Operating Margin

14.3 %

11.5 %

 280 bps

17.5 %

17.2 %

 30 bps

Net Income (*)

$11.9

$10.4

14.5 %

$15.0

$16.0

-6.2 %

Diluted EPS

$0.21

$0.19

10.53 %

$0.27

$0.29

-6.9 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 on a non-GAAP basis, amounted to $118.6 million, up 3.1% from the second quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, our organic growth rate compared to Q2 of 2021 was 8.9%. Sapiens unique business model is proven to be strong and especially now. Our strength is continuously growing while improving profit, with core offerings across the board as well as our direct and long-lasting relationships with our strong customer base," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.

"We see an increase in our pipeline in North America, and we have a very strong pipeline in Europe and rest of the world," continued Roni Al Dor. "Sapiens lowered today its revenue guidance range from $495$500 million to $480 - $485 million for 2022 along with an increase in profit margin from a range of 17.4% - 17.6%, to a range of 17.5% - 17.7%. This revenue change is primarily due to FX headwinds as well as the shift with a of a major European deal. Based on a constant currency basis of the year 2021, our revenue growth rate for the year 2022 would have been 9.5%."

"We announced today that the board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, or $12.7 million in total for the first six months of 2022." concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

The dividend is in line with the Company's revised policy of distributing on a semi annual basis up to 40% of its annual non-GAAP net income. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2022 to Sapiens' shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022.

The dividend is subject to withholding of Israeli tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to Israeli individual, and non-Israeli, shareholders of record.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 3rd, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 pm in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq2-2022 . A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.  For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

 Investor Contact

Dina Vince

Head of Investor Relations

Dina.Vince@sapiens.com

 Media Contact

Shay Assaraf

Chief Marketing Officer

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES      

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME    

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(unaudited)

 


(unaudited)

 


(unaudited)

 


(unaudited)

 

 Revenue


118,582


114,406


236,277


223,998

 Cost of revenue


68,416


67,782


136,694


133,118











 Gross profit


50,166


46,624


99,583


90,880











 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


14,451


13,267


28,601


26,355


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


18,805


20,183


37,524


38,986

 Total operating expenses


33,256


33,450


66,125


65,341











 Operating income


16,910


13,174


33,458


25,539











 Financial and other expenses, net


2,467


69


2,119


584

 Taxes on income


2,512


2,688


5,450


4,637





















 Net income


11,931


10,417


25,889


20,318











 Attributable to non-controlling interest


21


13


53


80











 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


11,910


10,404


25,836


20,238





















 Basic earnings per share


0.22


0.19


0.47


0.37











 Diluted earnings per share


0.21


0.19


0.46


0.36




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


55,110


54,754


55,101


54,722










Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


55,572


55,548


55,602


55,558

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


118,582


114,406


236,277


223,998

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


23


630


45


1,260

Non-GAAP revenue


118,605


115,036


236,322


225,258










GAAP gross profit


50,166


46,624


99,583


90,880

Revenue adjustment


23


630


45


1,260

Amortization of capitalized software


1,410


1,891


2,881


3,675

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,608


2,575


3,640


5,134

Non-GAAP gross profit


53,207


51,720


106,149


100,949










GAAP operating income


16,910


13,174


33,458


25,539

Gross profit adjustments


3,041


5,096


6,566


10,069

Capitalization of software development


(1,621)


(1,959)


(3,367)


(3,591)

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,155


1,358


2,399


2,724

Stock-based compensation


1,129


1,471


2,060


2,870

Acquisition-related costs *)


133


655


400


1,184

Non-GAAP operating income


20,747


19,795


41,516


38,795










  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


11,910


10,404


25,836


20,238

  Operating income adjustments


3,837


6,621


8,058


13,256

  Taxes on income


(768)


(1,050)


(1,618)


(2,612)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


14,979


15,975


32,276


30,882











(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended


Six months ended



 June 30,


 June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










GAAP operating profit


16,910


13,174


33,458


25,539










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


23


630


45


1,260

Amortization of capitalized software


1,410


1,891


2,881


3,675

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,763


3,933


6,039


7,858

Capitalization of software development


(1,621)


(1,959)


(3,367)


(3,591)

Stock-based compensation


1,129


1,471


2,060


2,870

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs


133


655


400


1,184










Non-GAAP operating profit


20,747


19,795


41,516


38,795










Depreciation


934


1,125


2,075


2,245










Adjusted EBITDA


21,681


20,920


43,591


41,040


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021






 Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 





U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

























Revenues

118,605


117,718


119,854


118,442


115,036

Gross profit

53,207


52,943


53,933


53,413


51,720

Operating income

20,747


20,770


21,590


21,019


19,795

Adjusted EBITDA

21,681


21,910


23,579


22,144


20,920

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

14,979


17,298


17,681


16,976


15,975











Diluted earnings per share

0.27


0.31


0.32


0.31


0.29


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown





U.S. dollars in thousands










North America

48,154


49,009


48,872


48,952


46,767

Europe

59,868


59,267


62,416


59,707


59,718

Rest of the World

10,583


9,442


8,566


9,783


8,551











Total

118,605


117,718


119,854


118,442


115,036


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow





U.S. dollars in thousands










Cash-flow from operating activities

6,615


18,330


27,386


14,556


26,845

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,621)


(1,746)


(2,256)


(2,064)


(1,959)

Capital expenditures

(803)


(453)


(801)


(1,082)


(1,082)

Free cash-flow

4,191


16,131


24,329


11,410


23,804











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

-


-


407


477


-











Adjusted free cash-flow

4,191


16,131


24,736


11,887


23,804

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands










June 30,


December 31,




2022


2021




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS












 CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


141,129


190,243


Short-term bank deposit


35,000


20,000


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


81,409


76,261


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


12,440


13,841








Total current assets


269,978


300,345







 LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


13,295


14,458


Severance pay fund


4,552


5,954


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


322,827


343,283


Operating lease right-of-use assets


36,689


43,665


Other long-term assets


8,072


7,288








Total long-term assets


385,435


414,648







 TOTAL ASSETS


655,413


714,993







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











 CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


11,844


5,008


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


71,732


76,450


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


9,844


10,827


Deferred revenue


35,571


39,614








Total current liabilities


148,787


151,695







 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


59,232


78,986


Deferred tax liabilities


14,409


15,360


Other long-term liabilities


11,127


12,144


Long-term operating lease liabilities


31,663


38,751


Redeemable non-controlling interest


90


101


Accrued severance pay


7,448


9,236








Total long-term liabilities


123,969


154,578







EQUITY



382,657


408,720







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


655,413


714,993

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the six months ended June 30,


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

25,889


20,318

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

10,995


13,778

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

42


55

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

36


36

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

2,060


2,870





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(10,758)


(8,655)

Deferred tax liabilities, net

(607)


(2,822)

Other operating assets

4,151


9,453

Trade payables

7,035


1,230

Other operating liabilities

(10,662)


(5,449)

Deferred revenues

(3,090)


7,682

Accrued severance pay, net

(146)


104





Net cash provided by operating activities

24,945


38,600





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,265)


(1,903)

Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits

(15,160)


10,000

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

9


1,011

Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,467)


831

Capitalized software development costs

(3,367)


(3,591)





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(23,250)


6,348





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

-


659

Distribution of dividend

(25,900)


(20,253)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Payment of contingent considerations

-


(537)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(31)





Net cash used in financing activities

(45,696)


(39,958)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,113)


(1,746)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(49,114)


3,244

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

190,243


152,561





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

141,129


155,805

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $380.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.67)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.05).

Contact:
Shay Assaraf
Chief Marketing Officer
Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

