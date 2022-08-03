Two Johnston Tobey Baruch Partners Named to Lawdragon List of 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers

Randy Johnston, Robert Tobey earn spots on annual list

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnston Tobey Baruch continues to accumulate recognition for its litigation, arbitration and appellate work as two name partners have been listed to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers for 2022.

Randy Johnston is honored for his work in business litigation and legal malpractice and Robert Tobey is honored for his work in commercial litigation.

"Randy and Robert are among the very best at what they do," said managing partner Chad Baruch. "It's no surprise when they end up on a list such as this one. It's very nice to see them both receive this sort of well-deserved recognition. I am proud to work alongside them."

Mr. Johnston is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is considered one of the foremost authorities on legal ethics in Texas. Mr. Tobey is Board Certified in Consumer and Commercial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is the former president of the Dallas Bar Association. Both partners are repeat honorees on the lists of Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, among many other accolades.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers for 2022 recognizes plaintiffs' lawyers in antitrust, whistleblower, securities fraud, business torts and disputes, and increasingly data privacy claims. Honorees were selected through Lawdragon's esteemed process, combining independent journalistic research with a robust, open nomination process. Final candidates are vetted by peers and competitors before the final 500 are selected.

To view the full list for 2022, click here.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

