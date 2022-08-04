AdDaptive Named a Contender among the top B2B Advertising Solutions

AdDaptive's highest scores were in the innovation roadmap, product vision, and cross-channel capabilities criteria, per global market research company

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdDaptive Intelligence , the leading provider of account-based advertising and analytics, has been named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions Q3 2022 report . The evaluation analyzed the 14 most significant B2B advertising solutions across 28 criteria spanning current offering, strategy, and market presence.

"AdDaptive is a good fit for B2B organizations with in-house media teams and media agencies with B2B clients"

AdDaptive earned its highest scores in the criteria of product vision, market approach, innovation roadmap, and cross-channel capabilities. AdDaptive also received the highest scores possible in the business publications and creative development criteria, and among the second highest scores in the commercial model criterion.

"AdDaptive is a good fit for B2B organizations with in-house media teams and media agencies with B2B clients," Forrester stated in the report. According to the evaluation, "AdDaptive knows how complex and sophisticated B2B advertising can get…"

AdDaptive's leadership team believes this solidifies the company's position as an experienced, consultative partner to B2B agencies.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among the 14 top B2B advertising solutions in the industry," said Kevin O'Malley, Co-Founder at AdDaptive. "We take pride in our ability to adapt with the market while staying true to our mission of connecting brands to their B2B audiences at scale with superior accuracy. Having our key capabilities evaluated is validating and we believe it supports our focuses on transparent analytics , diversified data sources, and a full-funnel marketing approach."

And B2B marketers agree: The evaluation stated that "the AdDaptive team received high marks from reference customers…."

"Over the last decade, our platform and strategy have evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers," added Patrick Shea, Co-Founder at AdDaptive. "We've boosted our analytics offering, expanded our cross-channel capabilities, and enhanced our inventory sources and media activation methods based on an alignment of our audience's needs and our mission. We're excited for the next phase of B2B advertising, as we build our data portability offering and advise clients on the best way to use our comprehensive analytics to generate positive business results."

AdDaptive is proud to be recognized as a "profitable, self-funded B2B advertising solution…" Per the report, "AdDaptive users can create and manage simple B2B audiences from first-party data and a selection of firmographic attributes and predefined lists."

O'Malley and Shea believe this supports AdDaptive's stance as a leading cookieless ABM solution with a variety of B2B audience building and targeting options. Customers can then report back at the company level and use analytics insights to improve subsequent campaigns and increase ROAS .

Forrester also noted that "AdDaptive's users can already target more than 40 million large and small businesses, and its agency customers deploy advertising campaigns for 33% of Fortune 100 companies and 144 B2B subindustries each quarter."

AdDaptive is excited to continue exceeding expectations for B2B agencies and advertisers.

Access the Q3 2022 Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions report here . For more information about AdDaptive's account-based advertising and analytics platform, visit addaptive.com .

About AdDaptive:

AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Advertising and Analytics. Deploying display, native, video, CTV, and audio campaigns for B2B audiences, AdDaptive's proprietary technology bridges offline and online data, optimizes ad campaigns, and provides transparent B2B analytics to help clients reach the accounts that matter most. The result is the industry's most accurate and strategic B2B ABM solution. For more information, visit https://www.addaptive.com/blog/ or follow AdDaptive on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

