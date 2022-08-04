The Debut of TIANGEN Received Passionate Feedback at AACC 2022

CHICAGO , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIANGEN, a high-tech biological enterprise, demonstrated its groundbreaking nucleic acid extraction solution and customer-oriented OEM model at AACC 2022 from July 26 to 28. The show received passionate feedback from more than 100 distributors and scientists working in molecular biology relevant fields.

The most eye-catching product on display at TIANGEN's booth was the TGuide S16 Nucleic Acid Extractor. It adopts magnetic bead method to efficiently extract nucleic acid automatically and eliminates manual operation and error. Distinct from the high throughput extractors currently on the market, the TGuide S16's footprint is impressively as small as an A4 paper. This compact benchtop instrument is specifically tailored to the research application, in terms of the suitable throughput (<16 samples per run), along with the optimization on the instrument and supporting reagent package design, creating an overall easy-to-use and comfortable user experience.

The TGuide S16 garnered considerable attention from the distributors and scientists visited by, rendering the TIANGEN's booth a hotspot at the event. It leads the groundbreaking automated nucleic acid extraction solutions for various common sample types and meets the great demand of laboratories worldwide for higher efficiency and productivity. The enthusiastic feedback indicated great market potential of this series.

In addition to the smart automated extraction solution, TIANGEN demonstrated examples where they offered one-stop service and provided customized products or solutions for numerous diagnostic reagent manufacturers and testing institutes. This part of products and service will open another door for TIANGEN to break into the highly competitive global market.

In fact, TIANGEN has focused on nucleic acid extraction and detection for nearly 20 years and continues to provide high-quality reagents, instruments and overall solutions for customers in the scientific research and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industries. TIANGEN's virus extraction and detection products have supported IVD companies and government health agencies in more than 30 countries worldwide in COVID-19 testing. Furthermore, the company's products were listed in the 2020 World Health Organization Emergency Use Assessment COVID-19 IVDs Public Report, and the Global Fund's recommended list of COVID-19 diagnostic reagents and consumables. Additionally, the proven supply chain and logistics system that have been intensively tested during the Covid-19 pandemic also gave the potential customers great faith in TIANGEN.

Extending from TIANGEN's global business, cooperation and acknowledgement already established worldwide, the company announced a comprehensive upgrade of its global brand development plan this year, expanding the business from the original APAC countries to a broader range of target regions worldwide.

"The year 2022 is a milestone for TIANGEN's development, as it is when our brand officially enters the US market", said Kefei Sun, general manager of TIANGEN. "The US not only is the world's largest molecular biology research center, but also has the longest development history of molecular biological industrial applications. It is a significant target of our strategic market that will offer an enormous potential for the development of TIANGEN."

TIANGEN plans to expand its global distribution system in 2022 and 2023 and released an accelerated partnership program. The company is inviting all global outstanding distribution partners to create the molecular biology field a better future together.

TIANGEN BIOTECH (BEIJING) CO., LTD. is a high-tech biological enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and customer service. It has been committed to providing customers with a total solution from sample storage to nucleic acid extraction and detection. Currently, it is a recognized leader in nucleic acid purification in the Chinese market.

