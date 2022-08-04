JVP expands its operations in New York and welcomes new partners and senior investment figures

The new partners come with a strong international operational background, highly experienced in building management teams, and scaling companies to sales of hundreds of millions of dollars. Given the current challenges facing the tech sector, it is all the more salient to have such an experienced team of partners to strengthen JVP's tech companies in Israel and New York. In 2021-2022, JVP led funding rounds totaling more than $1.5 billion for its portfolio companies to propel them to become category leaders

JERUSALEM and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVP, one of the top ten venture capital firms in the world, as ranked by Preqin, is expanding its activities in New York. Along with new investments in FinTech, Blockchain, Cyber, ClimaTech, FoodTech, and Digital Health, the fund has focused on growth and providing robust support to its companies over the past two years. In 2021-2022, JVP led funding rounds totaling more than $1.5 billion for its portfolio companies to propel them to become category leaders.

As part of the fund investment strategy, JVP has expanded its international activities, strengthened its management team, and most recently, welcomes new partners and executives to its ranks. The new partners will join JVP's current roster of partners that lead investments in the most important high-tech companies in Israel and internationally in tandem with working closely with the Fund's portfolio companies, with the goal of significantly expanding and advancing their business operations. Each new partner joins JVP with a strong international operations background, along with experience in building management teams and implementing growth strategies that have translated into hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. In the backdrop of tightening markets, each partners' expertise and experience will support and further strengthen each of JVP's portfolio companies in Israel and internationally.

JVP is renowned for its Centers of Innovation including Media and AI in Jerusalem, FoodTech in the Galilee, FinTech in Tel Aviv, Digital Health in Haifa, Cyber Security in Beer Sheva, and the International Cyber Center in New York.

"We welcome our new partners to JVP" says Erel Margalit, JVP Founder, and Executive Chairman. "It is precisely in these challenging times that category leaders are made. We must support our companies to reach these heights, enabling them to scale and reach sales of $100-300 million. Along with our existing roster of partners, our new partners bring robust business and strategic experience to further our companies in Israel, North America, and penetration into the Asian and European markets."

Marge Breya joins as a JVP partner in New York. Marge brings over 20 years of experience as CMO and COO in global companies including SAP, HP, Informatica Business Objects, and others. Marge will leverage her robust experience to propel JVP's portfolio companies to become international market leaders. Today, among other roles, she is the CMO of LeadSpace, in which JVP is a leading shareholder.

Sara Thomas was appointed as a JVP partner in London and New York. Founder and one of the owners of Aspen Group, she has led strategic processes in leading global technological companies including Salesforce, Orcal, FIS, and Finastra. In recent years, she has worked with JVP to build the management team at Qlik ($2.5 billion market cap) and, CyberArk ($5.6 billion market cap), among others.

Ilan Ron was promoted to JVP AgTech and FoodTech partner. Ilan is an international expert in the world of food. In recent years, he served as the CEO of Kayco Kosher, which control the kosher food market in North America. He serves as a board member on the boards of JVP's portfolio companies InnovoPro, Kinoko, and Next Probiotics.

Riki Mozes was promoted to JVP Chief People Officer. In her previous role, Riki was the Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Amdocs, where she was responsible for a team of 140 HR professionals across 12 countries. Riki also held senior positions at Teva and Ormat.

In addition, Alexandre Dahan was promoted from JVP Analyst to Director of Investments at JVP. Oren Schor joins JVP as a Senior Associate. Karen Kay joins JVP as Head of Strategic Partnerships in New York. Oded Pinero has been appointed CEO of Margalit Startup Cities. Sagi Kedem was promoted to COO, and Gali Timor joined the group as the Head of Margalit Start Up City Haifa - Digital Health.

JVP, founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, is an internationally renowned VC fund. It is among the pioneering firms of the Israeli VC industry and has raised over $1.6bn. Over the years, JVP has built over 160 companies and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. JVP has been instrumental in building some of the world's largest companies to emerge, facilitating 12 IPOs on NASDAQ, including CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR, $4.7 billion mkt. cap.), QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, then $4 billion mkt. cap.) as well as many large industry sales. Over the past decade, JVP has spearheaded the creation of international Centers of Excellence, including the AI and Media center in Jerusalem, the Cyber center in Beer Sheva, the FoodTech center in the Galilee, and the International Cyber and FinTech center in NYC, in partnership with NYC/EDC and the leading universities of the city. https://www.jvpvc.com.

