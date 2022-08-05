RXNT Named to the Top 100 Companies in Healthcare Technology

Awardees on this year's list were recognized for finding groundbreaking solutions to the most critical issues in healthcare.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , a fast-growing absolutory medical software company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 by the Healthcare Technology Report . The exclusive report represents organizations in the healthtech space around the globe that are changing the face of the industry and finding "innovative solutions to the most pressing issues in healthcare."

Awardees on this year's list—including Novartis, Stryker, Edwards Lifesciences, Hologic, Access Healthcare, Integra, and many more—are recognized for their impact on the healthcare technology space and the broader healthcare industry across the United States, whether through direct treatment or by providing advanced, game-changing products and services to treatment providers.

"We're honored to be included among the top organizations in healthcare," said Randy Boldyga, Chief Executive Officer, President, & Founder of RXNT. "For over twenty years, we've been committed to improving patient health, and with the introduction of our newest solution, MyRXNT, patients can now stay better connected to their health from anywhere."

This award comes just months after two members of RXNT's senior leadership team were recognized by the Healthcare Technology Report for their leadership and innovation, as well as their contributions to the healthcare technology industry. Boldyga, CEO, and Jessica Wagner, COO, were named a Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO and a Top 25 Woman Leader in Healthcare Software , respectively.

Since 1999, RXNT has offered integrated, customizable, cloud-based medical office management tools, including E-Prescribing, Electronic Health Records and Patient Portals, and Practice Management, Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Thousands of physicians, providers, billers, and organizations of all sizes and specialties trust RXNT to focus on what they do best—delivering top-notch patient care, and enabling both efficiency and profitability for their business. Using RXNT's software, more than 10 million prescriptions are transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed per year. To learn more, visit www.rxnt.com .

