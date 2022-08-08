Horter Investment Management Partners with Highland Capital Brokerage to Offer Advisors New Growth Opportunities

With the Highland partnership, Horter Investment Management expands its unique "TurnKey RIA" approach – a new-to-the-industry, business development path to connect advisors with advanced high net worth and estate financial planning, without being a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management, LLC (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with 30 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives, today announced the company has partnered with Highland Capital Brokerage as the newest step in Horter's "TurnKey RIA" approach. The partnership is designed to help Horter financial advisors expand their base dramatically in the area of high-net-worth advanced planning, without requiring them to form their own Registered Investment Advisor firm.

Drew Horter, Founder and Chief Investment Strategist, Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

Today, advisors have turned to the Horter TurnKey RIA solution, an approach where Horter, as an independent RIA firm, offers strong support. In contrast, the old model of broker-dealers is dated when it comes to the fees they charge for support services. Advisors may find the prices more compelling in the Horter TurnKey RIA space, an approach where they can increase their net revenue while lowering their clients' administrative fees.

Horter, a national network of financial advisors, is recognized for their TurnKey RIA support program, which includes one of the most comprehensive benefits packages available to independent financial advisors. Strategic advice, practical coaching techniques, medical benefits at lower costs, and many more services are included in the package.

Now, with the newly-established Highland partnership, Horter is making accessibility to advanced, high net worth planning available to Horter advisors, a runway for each advisor to grow their practice, without the necessity of becoming a Registered Investment Advisor. By implementing the Horter TurnKey RIA program, advisors with more in assets and revenue can still benefit from a group scale and enjoy break-point asset pricing, as the costs decline at higher asset tiers.

"We are a connector for our advisors, offering them valuable ways to support their practice," said Drew Horter, Founder & CEO Horter Investment Management. "Horter advisors have always strived to be at the forefront of the industry. The Horter/Highland partnership, as part of our turn-key approach, lets our advisors enhance relationships with clients even more."

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with 30 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, CEO and Founder has over 40 years' experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles. More info: www.horterinvestment.com

About Highland Capital Brokerage

Highland Capital Brokerage is a national life insurance and annuity distribution company providing point-of-sale support, advanced marketing, and creative estate and business planning techniques to financial advisors and insurance professionals. We deliver these services in an efficient, client-focused environment that extends to carrier and product expertise, underwriting negotiation, and complete back-office processing. Our core competencies include life insurance, annuities, and longevity planning. Highland delivers objective access to major insurance carriers, advanced planning support, expertise in risk underwriting, and back-office processing to insurance brokers, financial planners, and various institutions such as banks, wirehouses, and certified public accountant firms. To learn more about Highland Capital Brokerage, visit www.highlandbrokerage.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Horter Financial Strategies and other non-affiliated insurance agencies. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through AXOS Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results and the performance of a specific individual account may vary substantially from the composite performance. Therefore, no current or prospective client should assume that future performance will be profitable or equal the composite performance results reflected herein. In calculating account performance, Horter Investment Management has relied upon information provided by various sources, primarily the account's custodian(s).

