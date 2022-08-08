Kutak Rock Earns ACC Data Steward Program Accreditation

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock announces today that it has earned accreditation for its information security capabilities by the Association of Corporate Counsel's (ACC) Data Steward Program. This accreditation follows the firm's ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification 2019 announcement and 2022 renewal, further demonstrating its commitment to meet and exceed current and prospective clients' information security expectations and requirements. ACC accreditation requires independent validation of a firm's security self-assessment, and for in-house counsel this added assurance inspires a high degree of trust and can eliminate the need for compliance audits.

The ACC Data Steward Program is designed to assess, benchmark, and accredit law firms on their information security capabilities, utilizing industry-standard information security controls specifically selected for client data security at law firms. In an innovative assess-once/leverage-many model, law firms' security capabilities are evaluated and made available to clients on an always-up-to-date platform, doing away with client-managed annual security reporting and evaluation. The ACC Data Steward Program aims to save both in-house teams and law firms tremendous time and resources over current questionnaire/spreadsheet processes.

Elise Dieterich, Kutak Rock's internal Information Security & Privacy Counsel, remarks, "ACC's Data Steward Program solves a significant point of pressure for law firms and in-house counsel alike. For our firm, the opportunity to complete a single, comprehensive data security assessment, validated by an independent auditor, and share it with current and prospective clients at no charge to them takes the burden off the client to conduct its own assessment, as well as freeing up our IT resources for proactive security measures. Becoming ACC Accredited assures our clients and prospective clients their data is safe with us."

The ACC Data Steward Program is free for in-house counsel and information security professionals, including those who are not currently ACC members. They can request a link directly from Kutak Rock granting access to the firm's security score and validated results, or they can register with the Data Steward Program and gain access to a single or multiple law firms' information.

About ACC and the Data Steward Program:

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations, and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more information about the Data Steward Program, see www.accdatasteward.com

About Kutak Rock

With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com

