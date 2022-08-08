NewSat North America, LLC (NewSat) Awarded Second U.S Army GTACS II Task Order

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla., August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSat a leading Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) provider, announced today they have been awarded a Second Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) Task Order (TO) by U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of Project Manager Tactical Radios under Program Executive Office Command Control Communications Tactical (PEO-C3T).

NewSat North America (PRNewswire)

Under this $18 million dollar TO, NewSat and Subcontractor, Ace Electronic Defense Systems, will fabricate installation kits for the integration of tactical radios on a wide range of Army platforms.

"NewSat has supported several logistics programs for the US Army and we are eager to deliver high-quality installation kits to enhance our troops' capabilities", said Justin Filler, CEO of NewSat. "This new award with our partner Ace Electronic Defense Systems highlights our customer's trust in delivering large amounts of critical communication equipment during unprecedented times."

About NewSat:

NewSat North America, LLC is a privately held, end-to-end communications company. Based in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, NewSat North America provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and services primarily to United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal customers.

About Ace Electronic Defense Systems:

Ace Electronics Defense Systems specializes in manufacturing custom cable assemblies and electronics. Ace is 100% committed to meeting the specialized requirements for our customers to exceed all expectations. Also, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support rapid prototyping, full-scale production runs, and are equipped with the latest manufacturing and test equipment, as well as injection molding machines. We not only pride ourselves on setting high-quality standards but in achieving them as well; thus, we are proud to say that we are an AS9100D certified company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewSat North America