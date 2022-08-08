Trending Female Pop Artist, Hazy Shea, Reaches New "Milestones" With Her Latest Song Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising queer female pop artist Hazy Shea announced the release of her newest single, Milestones. This hypnotic hit marks Hazy's seventh release since co-founding Indie label Genre 22 .

A perfect storm of club vibe beats and adrenaline-inducing rhythm, "Milestones" blends Hazy's whimsical pop lyricism with deep, fist-pumping energy. Whether you're vibing out on the dance floor or jamming out to your favorite productivity playlist, this song is guaranteed to provide the high-frequency energy your soul is seeking.

"With continuous creation as a musician, you reach certain milestones along the way. As my art evolves, so do I, and I look back at those points in my life/my career and remember how good it felt to reach those highs. As an artist who has only released a handful of songs in a matter of months, these moments of success may seem small on the outside looking in. But when you reach a new milestone, you look back at where you started and see how far you've come. This song is about knowing that what I'm creating will influence those who are looking to be inspired. How you chase that feeling you get when you reach a new height, and there is this constant yearning to be and do more than what you have done."

Produced by Joey Francis and Brian Foarde of Digital Cak3s.

Hazy started releasing music in early 2022 and quickly gained 80k monthly listeners and over 21k followers across her portfolio of social media channels that continues to climb daily.

The female pop artist's fifth release, Secrecy, made it on FOUR (4) Spotify Editorial Playlists, putting her alongside artists like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Olivia O'Brien, Karol G, Dua Lipa, Rosa Linn, Sabrina Carpenter, Tove Lo, Ava Max, Emeline, Zoe Wees, Yuna, Madeline The Person, Aespa.

"Milestones" is available for streaming across all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, and Soundcloud.

About Hazy Shea:

Hazy Shea (she/her/they) is a female pop singer, songwriter, and producer hailing from Los Angeles with a distinct and expressive melancholic edge. Hazy's subversive tunes and story-telling warps dreamscape with indie-rock and alt-pop. She evokes a visceral response in her listeners by creating a nostalgic vibe, transporting each to a specific moment in time but universal in nature. Find out more about Hazy Shea here.

