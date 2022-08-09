BD, Labcorp Collaborate to Develop Flow Cytometry-Based Companion Diagnostics for Matching Patients with Treatments

Companies combine key capabilities to advance flow cytometry as an essential companion diagnostic modality for cancer and other diseases

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a collaboration agreement with Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, creating a framework to develop, manufacture, market and commercialize flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics (CDx) intended to match patients with life-changing treatments for cancer and other diseases.

The agreement creates a framework for BD and Labcorp Drug Development to collaborate on flow cytometry-based CDx opportunities with pharmaceutical partners. The two companies bring together capabilities that comprise an end-to-end solution for CDx development for the pharmaceutical industry. Their joint offering ranges from exploratory panel development to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of diagnostic and IVD kit manufacturing and distribution.

"Flow cytometry is a trusted and powerful tool for analyzing cells to better understand disease, and it has tremendous untapped potential as a companion diagnostic in oncology and other therapeutic areas," said Dr. Bill Hanlon, chief scientific officer of Labcorp Drug Development. "This strategic collaboration with BD, a pioneer and global leader in flow cytometry, is an exciting step toward increasing adoption and ultimately bringing innovative new companion diagnostics to market to help identify patients who could benefit most from appropriate treatments."

Selecting the optimal first-line therapy for patients with cancer by using companion diagnostics can be critical to ensuring the best outcomes and time and cost savings. Today's companion diagnostic tests commonly involve technologies such as immunohistochemistry (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and imaging. Flow cytometry is an emerging technology in the field.

"In the companion diagnostic landscape, there is a clear and urgent need for high sensitivity and multiplexing capabilities, and that is where flow cytometry can help," said Puneet Sarin, president of BD Biosciences. "BD and our dedicated CDx team are uniquely positioned to advance flow cytometry as a companion diagnostic tool, and we are pleased to join forces with Labcorp, a trusted global leader in diagnostic testing and drug development, to pursue opportunities with the pharmaceutical industry to develop new companion diagnostics that can potentially improve patient outcomes and drive us forward in advancing the world of health."

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

