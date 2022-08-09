Avera Medical Minute
Protiviti Offers Virtual 'Innovating Audit' CPE Day

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Experts will discuss the latest audit trends, technologies and industry innovations during September 8 virtual conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)
WHAT:


Global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is hosting an educational virtual CPE day, featuring 15 sessions and more than 40 speakers.
Attendees can earn up to six free CPE credits and hear from subject-matter experts about the latest trends, technologies and success stories
that can help companies build an innovative auditing function of the future. The event includes a keynote panel discussion with IIA President
and CEO Anthony Pugliese and Protiviti Global Leader of Internal Audit, Andrew Struthers-Kennedy.




WHEN:


September 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. PDT




WHO:


For internal audit and other professionals in finance, IT and operations with a focus on risk and controls




DETAILS:


Sessions include:






Overcoming Internal Audit Risks - Panel Discussion
Speakers: IIA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese; Protiviti Global Leader of Internal Audit, Andrew Struthers-Kennedy






Agile Audit
Speaker: Erika Ray, Managing Director, Protiviti






Driving Innovation in Internal Audit
Speakers: Mark Peters, Managing Director, Protiviti; Alex Psarras, Associate Director, Protiviti






ESG Update: Finance and Internal Audit's Evolving Role
Speakers: Robert Hirth, Co-Vice Chair, SASB and Sr. Managing Director, Protiviti; Steve Wang, Managing Director, Protiviti






The Future of Work is Here: Opportunities and Innovation
Speaker: Monica DeBellis, Managing Director, Protiviti 






Cybersecurity Trends
Speaker: Angelo Poulikakos, Managing Director, Protiviti






Fraud and Integrity Risk
Speaker: Pamela Verick, Director, Protiviti






Tech-Enabled Auditing
Speakers: Jeremy Wildhaber, Director, Protiviti; Andrew Galazka, Senior Manager, Protiviti






Recruiting and Retention
Speaker: Fran Maxwell, Managing Director, Protiviti






Consumer Products and Services: The Auditing of E-Commerce and Loyalty Programs
Speakers: Nathan Hilt, Managing Director, Protiviti; Constantine Boyadjiev, Managing Director, Protiviti; Todd McCavit, Managing Director,
Protiviti






Energy: Identifying and Measuring Operational Technology Security Risks Through Internal Audit
Speakers: Justin Turner, Director, Protiviti; Derek Dunkel-JahanTigh, Associate Director, Protiviti






Financial Services: Managing Quality in This Dynamic Environment
Speaker: Tyler Graham, Managing Director, Protiviti






Healthcare: Post-Pandemic Vulnerabilities Driving Fraud, Waste and Abuse in 2022
Speaker: Fernando Alvarez, Associate Director, Protiviti






Manufacturing and Distribution: Supply Chain Resiliency and What This Means for Internal Audit
Speakers: Sharon Lindstrom, Managing Director, Protiviti; Dave Petrucci, Managing Director, Protiviti






Tech, Media and Telecom: Top Risks – Where Are We Now and What's to Come?
Speakers: Gordon Tucker, Managing Director, Protiviti; Christine Halvorsen, Managing Director, Protiviti




HOW: 


To learn more and register for this complimentary event, please visit here.

Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org. For more information regarding refund, complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact our offices via email at cpeprograms@protiviti.com. Program Level: Basic; Prerequisites: None; Advanced Preparation: None; Delivery Method: Group Internet Based; Field of Study: Accounting, Audit, Information Technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-offers-virtual-innovating-audit-cpe-day-301602960.html

SOURCE Protiviti

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.