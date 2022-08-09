Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Actively enrolling participants in our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas
  • On track to initiate our Phase 2 clinical trial for the potential treatment of FAP in the third quarter of 2022
  • U.S. FDA granted Recursion Fast Track designation and the European Commission granted Recursion Orphan Drug Designation for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of FAP
  • On track to initiate our Phase 1 clinical trial for the potential treatment of Clostridium difficile colitis in the second half of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

"Recursion continues to make progress in advancing its clinical programs, including initiating a Phase 2 trial for NF2-mutated meningiomas and receiving U.S. FDA Fast Track and European Commission Orphan Drug designations for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of FAP," said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO at Recursion. "In the context of continued capital markets friction we are increasingly focusing our pipeline around rapidly deliverable oncology programs. We also continue to lead the digital transformation of drug discovery by building additional capabilities into our Recursion OS platform, including scaling our transcriptomics hit validation platform to up to 13,000 near-whole exomes per week and advancing our ChemOS systems by preparing to install our scalable and automated drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics platform. Across our diverse platform that spans target and hit discovery through optimization and translation, we have now generated and control over 16 petabytes of proprietary biological and chemical data and 2.4 trillion predicted biological and chemical relationships, helping us turn the bespoke, artisanal, and serial process of drug discovery into a search and validation problem."

Recursion Pipeline Programs as of Q2 2022
Recursion Pipeline Programs as of Q2 2022(PRNewswire)

Summary of Business Highlights

  • Internal Pipeline
  • Transformational Collaborations
  • Recursion OS
Visualization frames how additional datasets and capabilities compound cycles of discovery to...
Visualization frames how additional datasets and capabilities compound cycles of discovery to potentially translate novel insights into clinical candidates(PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $515.4 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our Roche-Genentech collaboration.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increased number of pre-clinical assets being validated and increased clinical costs as studies progressed.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $21.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the growth in size of the company's operations, including an increase in salaries and wages of $1.8 million, a fixed asset write-down of $2.8 million, increased rent expense of $1.0 million, and other administrative costs associated with operating a public company.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $65.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $43.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

About Recursion
Recursion is the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Media@Recursion.com

Investor Contact
Investor@Recursion.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 




Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,

Revenue

2022

2021


2022

2021


Operating revenue

$              7,653

$              2,500


$            12,952

$              5,000


Grant revenue

21

49


55

111

Total revenue

7,674

2,549


13,007

5,111








Operating costs and expenses







Cost of revenue

14,227

-


22,026

-


Research and development

38,439

29,624


70,880

53,733


General and administrative

21,199

13,854


42,273

22,791

Total operating costs and expenses

73,865

43,478


135,179

76,524








Loss from operations

(66,191)

(40,929)


(122,172)

(71,413)


Other income (loss), net

631

(2,472)


633

(2,705)

Net loss

$           (65,560)

$           (43,401)


$         (121,539)

$           (74,118)








Per share data






Net loss per share of Class A and B
common stock, basic and diluted

$               (0.38)

$               (0.31)


$               (0.71)

$               (0.91)

Weighted-average shares (Class A and B)
outstanding, basic and diluted

172,212,390

138,360,646


171,455,595

81,022,240

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$         453,875

$         285,116


Restricted cash

1,901

1,552


Accounts receivable

21

34


Other receivables

11,659

9,056


Investments

61,561

231,446


Other current assets

16,979

7,514


Total current assets

545,996

534,718






Restricted cash, non-current

8,334

8,681


Property and equipment, net

81,508

64,725


Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,643

-


Intangible assets, net

1,233

1,385


Goodwill

801

801


Other non-current assets

-

35


Total assets

$         672,515

$         610,345





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$            3,176

$            2,819


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

24,361

32,333


Unearned revenue

63,781

10,000


Notes payable

93

90


Operating lease liabilities

5,242

-


Lease incentive obligation

-

1,416


Total current liabilities

96,653

46,658






Deferred rent

-

4,110


Unearned revenue, non-current

89,934

6,667


Notes payable, non-current

586

633


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

47,763

-


Lease incentive obligation, non-current

-

9,339


Total liabilities

234,936

67,407






Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity




Common stock (Class A and B)

2

2


Additional paid-in capital

959,393

943,142


Accumulated deficit

(521,619)

(400,080)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(197)

(126)


Total stockholder's equity

437,579

542,938






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         672,515

$         610,345

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and force majeure events; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)
Recursion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recursion)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recursion-provides-business-updates-and-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301602924.html

SOURCE Recursion

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.