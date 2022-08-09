ThedaCare Invests in Qventus to Enhance Patient Experience and Outcomes

Applies AI-Enabled Automation to Improve Access to Inpatient & Surgical Care

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThedaCare is a health system dedicated to reinventing health care and advancing its mission of improving the health and well-being of communities served. Because of the strong alignment with how the organization envisions the future of health care, ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus. It is joining other investors in a $50 million growth investment in the provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for care operations automation.

ThedaCare is also applying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization.

Investing in Automation

Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in expanding its technology to additional hospitals and health systems across the United States.

"Care operations automation solutions can help relieve some of the prime operational and financial pressures facing hospitals and health systems," said Mark Thompson, ThedaCare Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "As ThedaCare continues our commitment to reinventing health care, partnerships like this will speed up our vision of becoming a leader in population health, remaining focused on the patient, and empowering each person to live their unique, best life."

Qventus is an AI-based SaaS solution purpose-built for care operations automation. The platform integrates with EHRs and leverages AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to automate operations for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center functions.

For example, the inpatient solution automates early discharge planning to create inpatient bed capacity; the command center solution optimizes patient flow and resource utilization enterprise-wide, allowing health systems to intelligently distribute demand, effectively optimize care progression, and strategically manage post-acute placements; and the perioperative solution automates operating room (OR) scheduling processes to improve OR access and grow surgical revenues.

"Health systems have an opportunity to transform their care operations using automation, and innovative organizations like ThedaCare are leading the way," said Mudit Garg, Qventus Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to partner with ThedaCare to enable them to run the world-class operations essential for delivering world-class care."

Supporting Patient Care at ThedaCare

As with many health care providers, ThedaCare faced operational challenges by the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking new solutions that optimize clinical and operational resources and ease the burden on frontline teams. Qventus software can help ThedaCare by supporting automated discharge planning to get patients home safely, OR scheduling, system-wide patient flow and other operational activities. Qventus will be integrated with ThedaCare's electronic health records system to drive additional workflow efficiencies, reduce manual processes and deliver patient-level AI predictions to improve clinical decisions.

"ThedaCare's use of the Qventus platform and solutions can help our organization advance our commitment to putting patients first," said Thompson. "Care operations automation can help improve care delivery, and ensure our patients can access the right care at the right time."

Patients can expect to see shorter lead times for surgeries, more timely discharges and improved transparency into their care progression, due to the enhanced automation at ThedaCare. Care teams can benefit from less manual work, fewer back-and-forth phone calls, and an improved ability to consistently coordinate safe, on-time discharges.

"This partnership advances ThedaCare's commitment to becoming a proactive partner in health, and making health care easier and more affordable," said Thompson. "We look forward to working with Qventus to utilize their real-time automation platform and expertise in AI and machine learning. The partnership can help our care teams continue to deliver coordinated care that patients in Northeast and Central Wisconsin deserve."

About ThedaCare

For more than 110 years, ThedaCare® has been committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves in Northeast and Central Wisconsin. The organization delivers care to more than 600,000 residents in 17 counties and employs approximately 7,000 health care professionals. ThedaCare has 180 points of care, including eight hospitals. As an organization committed to being a leader in Population Health, team members are dedicated to empowering people to live their unique, best lives. ThedaCare also partners with communities to understand needs, finding solutions together, and encouraging health awareness and action. ThedaCare is the first in Wisconsin to be a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, giving specialists the ability to consult with Mayo Clinic experts on a patient's care. ThedaCare is a not-for-profit health system with a level II trauma center, comprehensive cancer treatment, stroke and cardiac programs, as well as primary care.

For more information, visit thedacare.org or follow ThedaCare on social media. Members of the media should call Cassandra Wallace, Public and Media Relations Consultant at 920.442.0328 or the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah switchboard at 920.729.3100 and ask for the marketing person on call.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and Saint Luke's Health System, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 30-50% fewer excess days, 1 full day reduction in length of stay, and over 2 new cases added per operating room per month. For more, visit qventus.com.

