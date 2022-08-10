BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Palm Beach Market President

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named William Eady as market president in Palm Beach, Fla. In this role, William will oversee all aspects of the firm's Wealth Management business in the greater Palm Beach area, including investment management, banking, lending, wealth planning, and fiduciary services for individuals, families, endowments and foundations. William is based in Palm Beach and reports to Kent Moegerle, regional president, Southeast.

William Eady, market president, Palm Beach, BNY Mellon Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

William brings over 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, with extensive knowledge across wealth management and private banking. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he served as senior banker and executive director for J.P. Morgan's Private Bank in Palm Beach, leading a team of specialists delivering comprehensive wealth management strategies to ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, endowments, and foundations. In addition to his work in Palm Beach, William held a variety of roles across the firm's Los Angeles, Denver, and New York City offices.

"We are seeing an outsized migration of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families moving to Palm Beach following the pandemic, with many relocating from other parts of the country based on remote-working flexibility, a lack of personal-income tax, and favorable year-round weather,'' said Moegerle. "The conditions are optimal to welcome William to lead this growing market with his extensive wealth management experience and deep roots in the Palm Beach market, which will help strengthen our delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

William earned a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University. He is active in several local Palm Beach community organizations.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $264 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $25.1bn as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

