Designer Specialty Products, LLC, is now Daylight Specialists

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Specialty Products, LLC, is pleased to announce the company has changed its name to Daylight Specialists.

Daylight Specialists has been providing turnkey daylighting solutions to commercial clients since 2009. The company provides expertise and service from consultation through installation and is the authorized distributor of Solatube® and Sunoptics® daylighting products in the Midwest.

Daylight Specialists' President, Jeff May and his team are passionate about daylight and its impact on people and interior spaces. The team's mission is to be the preferred partner to commercial clients for daylighting solutions throughout the Midwest.

"We understand our clients have different needs and unique visions for their projects," says May. "No matter the market, there is a perfect daylighting solution for you – and we are dedicated to helping you find it."

Premiere Solatube® and Sunoptics® Dealer

Over the last decade, Daylight Specialists has moved from being a single product distributor in Minnesota to a full-service daylighting expert serving the Midwest. The company is an enthusiastic partner with its product line manufacturers and experts.

Daylight Specialists works with both new construction and remodels and offers project management and installation for all their products. The company routinely works with architects, commercial developers, general contractors, and other design and construction professionals in nearly every market—education, business and office, municipal, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. For daylighting resources and more information about the company, you can visit the newly improved company website at www.daylightspecialists.com.

"This is more than just a name change to us. We wanted to fundamentally change how we presented our business to the market, and how we interact with and support our customers," says May. "We've been bringing daylight into commercial spaces since 2009. Now our name proudly reflects who we are," he adds.

Solatube® Promotion for Construction Professionals

In celebration of our new brand, Daylight Specialists is offering qualifying architects and commercial contractors a discounted Solatube for their home for only $500. Contact pat@daylightspecialists.com for more information.

Daylight Specialists is the premier daylighting solutions provider in the Midwest providing consultation, design, and installation expertise. As full-service dealers of Solatube® and Sunoptics® products, Daylight Specialists' daylighting solutions deliver the benefits of beautiful, natural daylight to interior spaces in commercial buildings across diverse market segments. Daylight Specialists is based in Minneapolis, MN.

