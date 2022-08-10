HemoShear Develops New Human Tissue-Based Model of Rare Liver Disease Under Research Collaboration with Takeda

Progress Builds on Productive NASH Partnership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, has received a milestone payment under its October 2020 research collaboration and service agreement with Takeda. The milestone acknowledges development of a human tissue-based model of an undisclosed rare liver disease using the company's REVEAL-Tx™ platform. REVEAL-Tx™ combines physiological and computational models of disease to identify novel treatment approaches and select drug candidates in a human-relevant disease context.

In 2021, HemoShear completed a four-year collaboration with Takeda resulting in two novel drug targets for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) advancing into Takeda's Discovery Portfolio.

"I am incredibly proud of our team who went to exhaustive efforts to develop and validate a new rare liver disease model," said M. Sol Collado, PhD, head of discovery biology. "With this model now available to Takeda and HemoShear scientists, we are initiating an accelerated research plan to assess therapeutic approaches and monitor impact on biomarkers."

"HemoShear has continued to deliver throughout our liver disease research partnerships," said Bernard Allan, PhD, head of liver research and drug discovery at Takeda. "We look forward to building on our momentum utilizing HemoShear's platform and scientific team to help evaluate potential new treatments for a challenging rare liver disease with high unmet need."

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully. HemoShear completed an exclusive partnership identifying two novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for Takeda in 2021. The Company has ongoing collaborations with Takeda in a rare liver disease and with Horizon Therapeutics in gout. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

