California housing affordability slides to lowest level in nearly 15 years in second-quarter 2022 as home prices set record highs and interest rates surge, C.A.R. reports

- Sixteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $883,370 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2022, down from 24 percent in first-quarter 2022 and down from 23 percent in second-quarter 2021.
- A minimum annual income of $199,200 was needed to make monthly payments of $4,980, including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 5.39 percent interest rate.
- One-fourth of California home buyers were able to purchase the $677,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $152,800 was required to make a monthly payment of $3,820.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability in California fell below 20 percent and slid to the lowest level in nearly 15 years as home prices soared to record highs in April and May and interest rates jumped to levels not seen in more than 13 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.
The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2022 slid to 16 percent from 24 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and was down from 23 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California hit a peak high affordability index of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.
C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.
A minimum annual income of $199,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $883,370 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2022. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $4,980, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 5.39 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.97 percent in first-quarter 2022 and 3.20 percent in second-quarter 2021. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit the highest level in more than 13 years in June as the Federal Reserve continued to raise rates aggressively in the second quarter.
With the median price of condominiums and townhomes reaching another record high in second-quarter 2022, affordability for condos and townhomes fell from the previous quarter. Twenty-five percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $677,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the second quarter of 2022, which required an annual income of $152,800 to make monthly payments of $3,820. The second quarter 2022 figure was down from 37 percent a year ago.
Nationwide housing affordability also plunged in second-quarter 2022. Compared with California, nearly four in ten (38 percent) of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $413,500 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $93,200 to make monthly payments of $2,330. Nationwide affordability was a revised 49 percent a year ago.
Key points from the second-quarter 2022 Housing Affordability report include:
- Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the second quarter of 2022 declined in all but two of 51 counties. Affordability remained level in Glenn and Santa Cruz counties.
- In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area, affordability declined from the previous quarter in all counties. Alameda County and Napa tied for the least affordable Bay Area counties, at just 15 percent of households able to purchase the $1,500,000 and $1,005,000 median-priced home, respectively. Twenty-eight percent of Solano County households could afford the $625,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.
- In the Southern California region, housing affordability deteriorated in all counties. Orange County was the least affordable at 12 percent, while San Bernardino County was the most affordable at 30 percent of households able to purchase the $493,000 median-priced home.
- In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 39 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 17 percent.
- In the Central Coast region, Santa Barbara County was the least affordable at 10 percent, and Monterey and Santa Cruz tied for the most affordable at 13 percent.
- For the state as a whole, Lassen (54 percent) remained the most affordable county in California in the second quarter of 2022, followed by Kings (39 percent), Glenn (36 percent) and Shasta (36 percent). Lassen County also required the lowest minimum qualifying income ($58,800) of all counties in California to purchase a median-priced home and was the only county in the state with a minimum required income less than $60,000.
- Mono (6 percent), Santa Barbara (10 percent), San Luis Obispo (12 percent) and Orange (12 percent) were the least affordable counties in California, with each requiring at least a minimum income of $202,800 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo required the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home, surpassing the $500,000 benchmark for the first time to reach a record high of $512,000. Three other counties in California requiring a minimum qualifying income of over $400,000 in second-quarter 2022 were San Francisco ($450,800), Marin ($434,800) and Santa Clara ($428,400).
- Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Kings, dropping 17.1 points from the previous year. Mariposa (14.8 points) and Siskiyou (14.4 points) had the second and the third largest year-over-year dips in the latest quarter. Like the rest of the state, interest rate and home price surges from a year ago were the primary factors that led to the sharp drop in affordability in these counties.
Second quarter 2022
Calif. Single-family home
16
24
23
$883,370
$4,980
$199,200
Calif. Condo/Townhome
25
32
37
$677,000
$3,820
$152,800
Los Angeles Metro Area
17
24
24
$800,000
$4,510
$180,400
Inland Empire
24
31
36
$585,000
$3,300
$132,000
San Francisco Bay Area
18
20
19
$1,495,000
$8,430
$337,200
United States
38
47
49
r
$413,500
$2,330
$93,200
San Francisco Bay Area
Alameda
15
17
18
$1,500,000
$8,460
$338,400
Contra Costa
22
30
26
$1,001,080
$5,640
$225,600
Marin
17
21
21
$1,928,000
$10,870
$434,800
Napa
15
20
23
$1,005,000
$5,670
$226,800
San Francisco
17
20
19
$2,000,000
$11,270
$450,800
San Mateo
15
18
17
$2,270,000
$12,800
$512,000
Santa Clara
18
20
21
$1,900,000
$10,710
$428,400
Solano
28
37
40
$625,000
$3,520
$140,800
Sonoma
17
23
25
$865,500
$4,880
$195,200
Southern California
Los Angeles
16
20
22
$825,650
$4,650
$186,000
Orange
12
13
17
$1,300,000
$7,330
$293,200
Riverside
21
28
33
$640,000
$3,610
$144,400
San Bernardino
30
39
43
$493,000
$2,780
$111,200
San Diego
14
19
22
$965,870
$5,450
$218,000
Ventura
15
21
23
$939,000
$5,290
$211,600
Central Coast
Monterey
13
16
18
$875,000
$4,930
$197,200
San Luis Obispo
12
18
21
$900,000
$5,070
$202,800
Santa Barbara
10
12
13
$1,162,500
$6,550
$262,000
Santa Cruz
13
13
15
$1,350,000
$7,610
$304,400
Central Valley
Fresno
31
37
43
$424,500
$2,390
$95,600
Glenn
36
36
45
$325,500
$1,830
$73,200
Kern
32
38
45
$385,000
$2,170
$86,800
Kings
39
51
56
$357,700
$2,020
$80,800
Madera
32
38
44
$420,140
$2,370
$94,800
Merced
34
40
44
$400,000
$2,250
$90,000
Placer
27
34
35
$725,000
$4,090
$163,600
Sacramento
27
34
38
$570,000
$3,210
$128,400
San Benito
17
24
25
$859,000
$4,840
$193,600
San Joaquin
26
34
37
$560,000
$3,160
$126,400
Stanislaus
28
36
40
$480,000
$2,710
$108,400
Tulare
34
41
45
$371,000
$2,090
$83,600
Far North
Butte
28
33
33
$465,000
$2,620
$104,800
Lassen
54
61
62
$260,000
$1,470
$58,800
Plumas
32
36
39
$424,000
$2,390
$95,600
Shasta
36
42
45
$395,000
$2,230
$89,200
Siskiyou
30
42
44
$366,000
$2,060
$82,400
Tehama
33
35
38
$347,500
$1,960
$78,400
Other Calif. Counties
Amador
32
40
40
$440,000
$2,480
$99,200
Calaveras
29
35
37
$500,000
$2,820
$112,800
DelNorte
31
32
35
$350,000
$1,970
$78,800
El Dorado
24
29
31
$720,000
$4,060
$162,400
Humboldt
24
30
32
$451,500
$2,550
$102,000
Lake
33
38
43
$349,000
$1,970
$78,800
Mariposa
22
29
36
$460,000
$2,590
$103,600
Mendocino
15
24
23
$580,000
$3,270
$130,800
Mono
6
7
9
$956,500
$5,390
$215,600
Nevada
25
33
34
$590,000
$3,330
$133,200
Sutter
31
39
40
$450,000
$2,540
$101,600
Tuolumne
33
38
44
$435,000
$2,450
$98,000
Yolo
23
28
32
$655,000
$3,690
$147,600
Yuba
27
33
39
$445,000
$2,510
$100,400
r = revised
Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 5.39% (2Qtr. 2022), 3.97% (1Qtr. 2022) and 3.20% (2Qtr. 2021).
