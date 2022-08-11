Patent Approved for Post-Earthquake Warning System

, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The greatest risk after an earthquake is not knowing if your house is safe to enter again. Millions of homes and structures are constantly exposed to small and large trembles year after year. A California-based technology company, Seismocon Systems Inc., has been awarded a patent for a system that uses AI to monitor and analyze your home so that you can stay up to date on the safety of your family.

The Seismocon system delivers an answer to your safety questions within minutes after an earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey [USGS] reports that "each year the Southern California area has about 10,000 earthquakes. Most of them are so small that they are not felt". USGS also reports "If there is a large earthquake, however, the aftershock sequence will produce many more earthquakes of all magnitudes for many months."

Seismocon CEO Mike Sjoblom says, "We have been working behind the scenes for the past eight years. Now we can finally show the world what we've got."

A top priority after a natural disaster is to get people back into their homes and workplaces safely. The Seismocon system only takes minutes to determine any risk levels for entering a structure, compared to the weeks or months it takes to have the structure inspected by engineers. A Seismocon user receives an alert moments after an earthquake happens with the results of an analysis of their house, based on actual values from the Seismocon sensor unit that records and processes the building's data, which is run through a proprietary AI analytic system.

"Inspections by engineers are still important, but now they have a tool that enables them to really understand what happened to the structure," Sjoblom says. Buildings that are safe after an earthquake can quickly be cleared using real data from the structures and actual data from the earthquake, rather than the current use of estimations.

Seismocon has been likened to a "black box" that records details and analyzes an event.

The accuracy of the risk assessment algorithms is guaranteed by one of the largest earthquake institutes in the world, Global Earthquake Model [GEM]. They were contracted to build the Seismocon analyzing system.

Contact: Mike Sjoblom

707-363-6035

mike@seismocon.com

www.seismocon.com

https://www.usgs.gov/programs/earthquake-hazards/cool-earthquake-facts

https://www.usgs.gov/news/featured-story/nearly-half-americans-exposed-potentially-damaging-earthquakes

View original content:

SOURCE Seismocon Systems, Inc.