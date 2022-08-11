ServiceMax Adds New Mobile, Communication, and Data Capture Capabilities to Flagship Field Service Management Platform

Core 22 R3 release includes updates to ServiceBoard, Zinc, Go, and DataGuide to help customers capitalize on greater value driven by an end-to-end ServiceMax solution.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced the continued expansion of ServiceMax Core by adding new features that can drive better customer field service management performance, revenue, and margin growth. These enhancements benefit not only dispatchers, field technicians, planners, and administrators, but also a growing scope of roles associated with expanding revenues, driving customer value, and improving operating margins.

ServiceMax logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceMax) (PRNewswire)

"More involvement by different roles is increasingly critical across the field service landscape..."

"Manufacturers are recognizing a need to get closer to their customers and establish value beyond the initial equipment or product sale. … Manufacturers are establishing new relationships with the end customer, consumer, and operator to provide additional services to help maximize the value of the product or equipment, ensuring these customers can improve their respective productivity and operations," IDC, Digital Manufacturing Summit 2022: Disruptions Accelerate Service Transformation IDC #US49458722, Aly Pinder, July 2022.

Collaboration across disciplines is increasingly required to ensure critical assets stay up and running. As manufacturers move toward Equipment-as-a-Service business models, they need better ways to manage operations beyond their four walls. The recent product enhancements that are now part of ServiceMax Core 22 R3 address these needs by providing greater synchronization of dispatching schedules as well as improved collaboration across multiple personas in the asset and service lifecycle that the ServiceMax mobile apps, Engage, Go and Zinc, are able to connect.

"More involvement by different roles is increasingly critical across the field service landscape to ensure services are delivered right the first time, and are done so effectively and efficiently for end-user customers," said Sumair Dutta, Vice President of product marketing, ServiceMax. "Providing the ability for all stakeholders to access resources, communicate about projects, and glean insights from those projects via one platform means assets are better maintained, manufacturers can plan ahead and better innovate, and end-users have a better overall experience. We're excited to continue delivering new features and services for our customers through the industry's most comprehensive field service management platform."

A major emphasis for the ServiceMax Core 22 R3 release is the tighter connection between the Zinc collaboration platform and ServiceMax's premier Scheduling solution Service Board. As part of ServiceMax's ongoing push for its solutions to work 'Better Together' to deliver incremental value, dispatchers and technicians now have an improved way to:

Collaborate on events and changes associated with a work order

Exchange content and messages specific to their work order

Share route plans and relevant changes

These Better Together enhancements follow similar improvements made between ServiceMax Go, Zinc, and the ServiceMax Engage mobile applications in past releases.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ServiceMax