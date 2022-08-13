With 8 Exhibition Areas and 10+ Forums 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services Sports Services Section To be Unveiled Early September

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) Sports Services Section press briefing was held in the morning in Beijing. As one of the nine major industry thematic sections of 2022 CIFTIS, the Sports Services Section will be held in Beijing Shougang Park in early September.

Chen Jie, deputy director-general and spokesperson of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, introduced that the 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section Fair will be hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and organized by ADG Exhibition. With "Sports Invigorate the City" as its theme and "International, Professional, Market-oriented, and Technology-driven" as its highlights, the event aims to "promote the networking and partnership in sports services and establish a bridge for communication in the international sports industry. It is consisted of exhibitions, forums, matchmaking, and supporting events.

8 Extraordinary Exhibition Areas



According to Mr. Chen Jie, the exhibition area of 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section will cover an area of 22,200 square meters, the largest among all dedicated thematic exhibitions. The total thematic exhibition area covers 13,200 square meters indoor and 9,000 square meters outdoor. The Sports Services Exhibition is divided into 8 sub-exhibits: International Sports Services Exhibition, Olympic Achievements Promotion Services Exhibition, Sports Event Services Exhibition, Sports Consumption Services Exhibition, Smart Sports Services Exhibition, Sports Integration Services Exhibition, National Fitness Services Exhibition, and Outdoor Lifestyle Services Exhibition, comprehensively covering 9 major categories of the sports services. 121 enterprises and institutions have confirmed their participation in the offline exhibition, which amounts to a 100% exhibition recruitment rate. 67% of the offline exhibitors are international companies and organizations. The proportion of specially designed booths has reached 97%. And among all offline exhibitors, 35% are leading enterprises in the industry.

Diversified Forums and Events

Mr. Chen Jie also shared that there will be ten forums and supporting events in the Sports Services Section. Four forums and conferences have been confirmed, including the International Sports Services Development Conference, the Digital Sports Development Forum, the International Sports Culture and Tourism Industry Development Forum, and the International Ice and Snow Industry Development Forum. Officials from governments and international sports organizations, management of internationally renowned enterprises, specialists, and scholars at home and abroad, as well as experts closely connected with the sports industry will attend and deliver speeches, sharing their inspiring opinions and insights with the audiences.

In the meanwhile, a number of supporting events will be held in the exhibition and conference space of the Sports Services Section, such as industry networking sessions, the Sports Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Competition, Industry Top Brands Competition, Sports Marketplace for Consumers, industry reports and achievements release conference, ice and snow outdoor fashion show, to name but a few. It aims to provide a stage in the "Post-Winter-Olympics Era" for the development of the sports industry, bring in-depth participation experience for exhibitors and audiences, and further promote the mutual benefit and interoperability of global sports services.

Multiple Industry Reports and Achievements to Be Released

At the press conference, Ms. Zhang Li, executive vice president of ADG and president of ADG Exhibition,announced that several latest research reports will be released during the 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section, namely Research Report on the Development of China's Trade in Sports Services 2022, Research Report on the Development of Digital Sports 2022, Research Report on the Development of China's Sports Culture and Tourism Industry 2022, and Research Reports on China's Ice and Snow Industry 2022.

In addition, many sports services projects from the exhibitors of the Sports Services Section, with great prospects and role-model quality, will also make their debut in CIFTIS Achievements Hall and the industry reports and achievements release conference of the Sports Services Section.

Strive to Reach a New High of the Contract Value

The offline exhibition area of the Sports Services Section will set up dedicated space for on-site networking and negotiation to facilitate matchmaking among participating parties. At present, several projects in the fields of sports culture and tourism, event IP, training services, have already confirmed to sign at the CIFTIS Sports Services Sections. The contract value has reached 5.35 billion RMB, of which 3.1 billion RMB will be executed within a year. During the 2022 CIFTIS Sports Services Section, the total contract value is estimated to exceed 10 billion RMB, of which 4 billion is expected to be executed within a year. A new high is to be strived for.

