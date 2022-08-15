Comerica Bank Names Corey Bailey to Lead Middle Market & Business Banking

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that Corey Bailey, Executive Vice President, Credit Risk Management & Decisioning, has been named to the new role of Executive Vice President, Head of Middle Market & Business Banking. Bailey will report to Peter Sefzik, Executive Vice President, Commercial Bank.

Bailey's new role is part of Comerica's restructure within its Commercial Bank, which will feature two divisions focused on 1) Middle Market & Business Banking and 2) National & Specialty Businesses. Recently, Comerica announced that Mike Ritchie will serve as Executive Vice President, Head of National & Specialty Businesses. These added leadership roles serve to enhance go-to-market strategies as Comerica focuses on investments towards commercial lending businesses and recent expansions into North Carolina and Colorado.

"The added roles and restructuring within the Commercial Bank allow us to enhance our relationship banking approach, while accelerating new opportunities to strengthen the future of our organization," said Sefzik. "Adding Corey to the Commercial Bank division with his extensive knowledge of Comerica and its businesses, combined with his customer-focused expertise and leaderships skills, will establish a strong foundation for this position and ensure we continue to deliver business solutions for our clients."

In his role, Bailey will lead the Middle Market and Business Banking segments, which provides companies with an array of credit and non-credit financial products and services, nationally.

Bailey is a 25-year veteran of Comerica Bank. In his previous role, he supported Business Banking, Captive Insurance, Energy, Environmental Services, Financial Institutions, Health & Education, International, Leasing, Middle Market-Michigan, Middle Market-Texas, Private and U.S. Banking. Through the years, Bailey's scope of responsibilities has increased.

He joined Comerica as a credit analyst for the bank's commercial lending training program. He ascended through the training program, working in energy and middle market lending before landing the role as senior relationship manager in Dallas middle market. During his tenure, Bailey has served in multiple leadership positions that include Senior Vice President, Alternate Credit Administration Officer; Senior Vice President, Group Manager Dallas; and Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer Texas Market.

Bailey continues to demonstrate his leadership within Comerica and abroad, serving on the board of the Texas Risk Management Association and currently holds the role as the bank's United Way Leadership Giving Chair.

Bailey earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Baylor University and is completing graduate degrees at Queen's University in Canada and the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

