MAG Aerospace Wins $258M Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) Systems Engineering Technical Assistance Contract.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace has won the Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) Systems Engineering Technical Assistance (SETA) task order under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) multiple award IDIQ contract. This task order has a ceiling value of approximately $258 million with a performance of a 1-year base period and four 1-year option periods. This is MAG's third consecutive win of this contract.

"We take great pride in the confidence PEO IEW&S and PM EW&C has entrusted in MAG to continue to deliver high-quality support on this task order." said Jerry Rippon, Executive Vice President of MAG's Advanced Engineering & Technology (AET) Business Unit. "We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with PM EW&C, as we support one of the most important initiatives in the Army and the Electronic Warfare and Cyber mission to acquire integrated Intelligence, Electronic and Cyber Warfare capabilities that provide Spectrum and Cyberspace Superiority to enable freedom of maneuver on the Battlefield."

Support under this task order spans across 5 product management offices, (Product Manager Information Warfare (PdM IW), Product Manager Electronic Warfare Integration (PdM EWI), Product Manager Terrestrial Spectrum Warfare (PdM TSW), Product Lead Electronic Attack (PL EA), Product Lead Tactical Space Superiority (PL TSS)) responsible for the development, acquisition, production, fielding, and sustainment of Programs of Record and Quick Reaction Capabilities. This includes support in a diverse range of program/business management services, technical/engineering support services, and logistics support services that span the total life-cycle of PM EW&C systems. All must be planned and executed in coordination with multiple units and organizations, with special consideration for the US Army war-fighting mission and the current Operations Tempo (OPTEMPO) of US Army war-fighting units as they undergo exercises and training events, deployment, operations, redeployment and reset. The PM EW&C mission also supports a series of Army, Joint, and Combined experiments, demonstrations and exercises that will help define the concepts, requirements, doctrine and equipment for the continued modernization and transformation of the Army.

"Ensuring the protection of Electronic and Cyber Warfare capabilities that provide Spectrum and Cyberspace Superiority to the Warfighter is one of the most critical responsibilities in the Army and the Electronic Warfare and Cyber mission," said Joseph Reale, CEO of MAG. "We are proud to partner with PEO IEW&S and Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber in achieving their vision for an Army equipped with upgradable, integrated and networked SIGINT, EW, Cyber and Space Superiority capabilities to overmatch the threat in multi and joint all domain operations."

Distribution Statement A: Approved for Public Release. Distribution is Unlimited. U.S. Army PM EW&C PRAS-830.

